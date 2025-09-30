Aspocomp's Financial Reporting And Annual General Meeting In 2026
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aspocomp Group Plc, Stock Exchange Release, September 30, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. Finnish time
Aspocomp Group Plc will publish its financial information in 2026 as follows:
Financial Statements 2025: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at around 9:00 a.m. Finnish time
Interim Report January-March, 2026: Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at around 8:00 a.m. Finnish time
Half-year Report January-June, 2026: Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at around 9:00 Finnish time
Interim Report January-September, 2026: Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at around 9:00 Finnish time.
Aspocomp's silent period commences 30 days prior to the publication of its financial information.
Annual Report 2025
Annual Report 2025 will be published in week 11 at the latest. Annual Report contains Financial Statements, the report of the Board of Directors and Auditor's Report.
Annual General Meeting 2026
Aspocomp's Annual General Meeting 2026 is scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Finnish time. The meeting will be convened by the company's Board of Directors later on.
Shareholders, who wish to have an issue on the agenda of the AGM, shall notify the company's Board of Directors in writing on Friday, January 30, 2026, at the latest by mail to address Aspocomp Group Plc., AGM, Keilaranta 1, 02150 Espoo, Finland or by email to yhtiokokous(at)aspocomp.
For further information, please contact Manu Skyttä, CEO,
tel. +358 20 775 6860, GROUP PLC
Manu Skyttä
President and CEO
Aspocomp – heart of your technology
A printed circuit board (PCB) is used for electrical interconnection and as a component assembly platform in electronic devices. Aspocomp provides PCB technology design, testing and logistics services over the entire lifecycle of a product. The company's own production and extensive international partner network guarantee cost-effectiveness and reliable deliveries.
Aspocomp's customers are companies that design and manufacture telecommunication systems and equipment, automotive and industrial electronics, and systems for testing semiconductor components for security technology. The company has customers around the world and most of its net sales are generated by exports.
Aspocomp is headquartered in Espoo and its plant is in Oulu, one of Finland's major technology hubs.
Aspocomp Group Plc will publish its financial information in 2026 as follows:
Financial Statements 2025: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at around 9:00 a.m. Finnish time
Interim Report January-March, 2026: Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at around 8:00 a.m. Finnish time
Half-year Report January-June, 2026: Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at around 9:00 Finnish time
Interim Report January-September, 2026: Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at around 9:00 Finnish time.
Aspocomp's silent period commences 30 days prior to the publication of its financial information.
Annual Report 2025
Annual Report 2025 will be published in week 11 at the latest. Annual Report contains Financial Statements, the report of the Board of Directors and Auditor's Report.
Annual General Meeting 2026
Aspocomp's Annual General Meeting 2026 is scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Finnish time. The meeting will be convened by the company's Board of Directors later on.
Shareholders, who wish to have an issue on the agenda of the AGM, shall notify the company's Board of Directors in writing on Friday, January 30, 2026, at the latest by mail to address Aspocomp Group Plc., AGM, Keilaranta 1, 02150 Espoo, Finland or by email to yhtiokokous(at)aspocomp.
For further information, please contact Manu Skyttä, CEO,
tel. +358 20 775 6860, GROUP PLC
Manu Skyttä
President and CEO
Aspocomp – heart of your technology
A printed circuit board (PCB) is used for electrical interconnection and as a component assembly platform in electronic devices. Aspocomp provides PCB technology design, testing and logistics services over the entire lifecycle of a product. The company's own production and extensive international partner network guarantee cost-effectiveness and reliable deliveries.
Aspocomp's customers are companies that design and manufacture telecommunication systems and equipment, automotive and industrial electronics, and systems for testing semiconductor components for security technology. The company has customers around the world and most of its net sales are generated by exports.
Aspocomp is headquartered in Espoo and its plant is in Oulu, one of Finland's major technology hubs.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Falconx Launches First Ethereum Staking Rate Forwards (Fras) Referencing Treehouse's TESR
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.7 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- Solstice Announces Strategic Collaboration With Chainlink And Leading Custody And Venture Firms To Enhance Ecosystem Ahead Of USX Stablecoin Launch
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
- Noveba Brings Apple Pay To Customers
CommentsNo comment