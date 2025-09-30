International Downstream Conference and Exhibition (IDCE 2025) in Bahrain to Open Its Doors Tomorrow
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Bahrain, September 29, 2025: The International Downstream Conference and Exhibition (IDCE 2025), the region’s leading event in refining, petrochemicals, and sustainability, will kick off tomorrow, 30 September 2025, at Exhibition World Bahrain, Kingdom of Bahrain. The three-day event, held under the Patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, and organized by the Gulf Downstream Association (GDA), will bring together global leaders, innovators, and stakeholders from across the downstream energy value chain to collaborate, share insights, and drive the future of the sector.
The exhibition will host over 150 companies from 53 countries and is expected to attract more than 5,000 visitors along with 3,200 delegates. Showcasing cutting-edge technologies and live product demonstrations, the event will serve as a premier platform for networking, business opportunities, and the exploration of investment opportunities valued at over $100 billion.
As the region’s leading downstream conference, IDCE 2025 will feature over 130 sessions, including keynote addresses, panel discussions, and leadership dialogues led by global industry leaders. Each day will include high-level sessions exploring macro trends and leadership themes, alongside in-depth technical analyses and innovative product demonstrations. The Youth Program will also run alongside the conference, inspiring and empowering young participants through interactive activities, workshops, and discussions.
The event is expected to serve as a premier platform for fostering collaborations and investment opportunities while exploring emerging trends in the downstream industry. Participants will gain insights into developments in artificial intelligence (AI), new fuels, and digitalization, while building valuable connections across the downstream value chain to advance sustainable innovation.
