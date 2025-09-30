Fingerprint Cards AB (Publ): New Number Of Shares And Votes

Prior to the reverse share split, the total number of shares in the Company amounted to 15,175,375,766 (of which 7,875,000 A-shares and 15,167,500,766 B-shares). The total number of votes in the Company amounted to 15,246,250,766 (of which 78,750,000 pertained to the A-shares and 15,167,500,766 pertained to the B-shares).

Following the reverse share split, and as of September 30, 2025, the total number of shares in the Company amounts to 7,587,687 (of which 3,937 A-shares and 7,583,750 B-shares). The total number of votes in the Company amounts to 7,623,120 (of which 39,370 pertain to the A-shares and 7,583,750 pertain to the B-shares).

Following the completion of the reverse share split, the Company holds 1,900 treasury B-shares.

