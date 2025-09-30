Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Anand Rathi Shares List At 4% Premium After ₹745 Crore IPO

Anand Rathi Shares List At 4% Premium After ₹745 Crore IPO


2025-09-30 02:00:34
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers IPO got off to a decent start with shares listing at a 4% premium on the benchmark indices. The stock began trading at ₹432 on the NSE, compared to the initial public offering (IPO) price of ₹414 per share. It opened at ₹432.10 on the BSE.

At the time of writing, Anand Rathi Shares are trading at ₹441 on the NSE and ₹443 on the BSE.

IPO Details

The IPO, which opened for subscription from September 23 to 25, raised around ₹745 crore entirely through a fresh issue of 1.80 crore equity shares, priced in the band of ₹393 to ₹414 per share.

The offering saw a strong demand with an overall subscription of 21.8 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the subscription, oversubscribing their quota by 46.3 times, followed by Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) at 30.2 times, and the retail segment at 5.1 times. 

Grey Market Premium

The IPO's grey market premium (GMP) was around ₹31 per share over the upper price band of ₹414, implying an expected listing price of about ₹445 per share and listing gains of about 7.5%. 

Company Details

Anand Rathi is known for full-service broking across equity, derivatives, bonds, and investment products. It operates a strong pan-India network comprising 90 branches and over 1,100 authorized agents, serving 290 cities, blending technology with personalized service.

The company plans to utilize approximately ₹550 crore of the IPO proceeds for long-term working capital needs, and the rest for general corporate purposes.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

MENAFN30092025007385015968ID1110128214

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search