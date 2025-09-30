Anand Rathi Shares List At 4% Premium After ₹745 Crore IPO
Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers IPO got off to a decent start with shares listing at a 4% premium on the benchmark indices. The stock began trading at ₹432 on the NSE, compared to the initial public offering (IPO) price of ₹414 per share. It opened at ₹432.10 on the BSE.
At the time of writing, Anand Rathi Shares are trading at ₹441 on the NSE and ₹443 on the BSE.
IPO Details
The IPO, which opened for subscription from September 23 to 25, raised around ₹745 crore entirely through a fresh issue of 1.80 crore equity shares, priced in the band of ₹393 to ₹414 per share.
The offering saw a strong demand with an overall subscription of 21.8 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the subscription, oversubscribing their quota by 46.3 times, followed by Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) at 30.2 times, and the retail segment at 5.1 times.
Grey Market Premium
The IPO's grey market premium (GMP) was around ₹31 per share over the upper price band of ₹414, implying an expected listing price of about ₹445 per share and listing gains of about 7.5%.
Company Details
Anand Rathi is known for full-service broking across equity, derivatives, bonds, and investment products. It operates a strong pan-India network comprising 90 branches and over 1,100 authorized agents, serving 290 cities, blending technology with personalized service.
The company plans to utilize approximately ₹550 crore of the IPO proceeds for long-term working capital needs, and the rest for general corporate purposes.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Falconx Launches First Ethereum Staking Rate Forwards (Fras) Referencing Treehouse's TESR
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.7 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- Solstice Announces Strategic Collaboration With Chainlink And Leading Custody And Venture Firms To Enhance Ecosystem Ahead Of USX Stablecoin Launch
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
- Noveba Brings Apple Pay To Customers
CommentsNo comment