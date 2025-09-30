Priyanka Chopra Relishes Mumbai Morning With A Bowl Of 'Poha' And A Sea View
The global star shared a series of pictures that perfectly captured her mood as she relaxed by the sea-facing view of the city in a plush hotel. In one of the pictures, Priyanka is seen sitting in a white bathrobe, enjoying a simple yet wholesome Maharashtrian breakfast, a bowl of 'poha' (flattened rice garnished with peanuts, curry leaves, and a hint of lemon – a popular snack in Maharashtra)
Her story captioned "Morning Mumbai" reflected the warmth of being back home. She also shared a serene view of the iconic Bandra Worli Sea Link in Mumbai with the caption "Never Gets Old", highlighting her deep connection with Mumbai's skyline and its timeless charm. Another picture showed her cozying up in colourful fuzzy socks, unwinding while enjoying the calming sea view with heart emojis. For the uninitiated, Priyanka is in the city for an event of a brand that she is associated with.
The actress had recently taken to her social media account to share a glimpse of how beautiful the month of September was for her. She took to her social media account, where she posted a carousel post featuring multiple photos capturing moments from her time in New York.
The photos featured her husband, Nick Jonas; their daughter, Malti Marie; the Jonas brothers; actors Dia Mirza and Ishaan Khatter, along with glimpses of food and art. She captioned it, "A little New York September with the people I love was magical."
