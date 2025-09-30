Viable Pathway To Long-Term Peace”: PM Modi Welcomes Trump's Plan To End Gaza Conflict

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday welcomed US President Donald Trump's announcement of a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict.

PM Modi said that the plan provides a viable pathway to long-term and sustainable peace.

In a post on X, PM Modi said,“We welcome President Donald J. Trump's announcement of a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict. It provides a viable pathway to long term and sustainable peace, security and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as also for the larger West Asian region. We hope that all concerned will come together behind President Trump's initiative and support this effort to end conflict and secure peace.”

In the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the former unveiled a 20-point plan to end the war in Gaza, saying that if Hamas does not accept it, he will give full support to Israel to do "what it has to do", Al Jazeera reported.

Netanyahu called the visit to the US an 'important one'.

The plan has been welcomed by several Western nations, including France and Italy, as well as Arab and Muslim countries, such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Pakistan.

If the plan is accepted by both sides, the war is to end immediately, with all captives held in Gaza alive and dead returned within 72 hours, and Palestinian prisoners released. The Gaza Strip is to be temporarily governed by a Palestinian technocratic government, with no role for Hamas, and Israel will not annex Gaza, as per Al Jazeera.

Adam Boehler, the US presidential envoy for captive affairs, has asked Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal to accept the 20-point plan put forward by Trump, describing it as a deal where "everyone wins," as per Al Jazeera.

"I want him to listen and hear that he was just offered something by two world leaders, two of the greatest world leaders... and Khaled has an opportunity to be great himself, and I believe that he will take it," Boehler said, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

