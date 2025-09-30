Today In Kuwait's History
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 30 (KUNA) --
1912 -- Kuwait witnessed a year of prosperity calling it "Al-Tafha (Abundance) Year" when pearl diving yields, with Kuwait's flotilla of more than 800 dhows, reached six million rupees.
1979 -- The Kuwait Government decided to establish the National Committee for Education, Science and Culture.
1980 -- Kuwait national football team won the 1980 AFC Asian Cup Final, beating South Korea 3-0, to be the first Arab country to win the AFC Cup.
1990 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah appealed to the first international children summit held in New York to relieve children in Kuwait who were suffering from oppression and injustice at the hands of the occupying Iraqi army.
1996 -- As'ad Al-Hamad Dermatology Center was inaugurated. Construction cost was KD 1.57 million.
1998 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah inaugurated Sharq shopping mall, part of the third phase of Kuwait's sea front project.
1998 -- The English-language radio station "Sawt Al-Kuwait" (Voice of Kuwait) was launched, with transmission covering Southeast Asia, Europe and North America.
2003 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree naming the first Kuwaiti woman, Nabila Al-Mulla, as the country's permanent representative to the United Nations.
2013 -- Kuwaiti national futsal team was crowned champion of the first Gulf tournament for the game, beating Qatar 5-1.
2014 -- Kuwait University received the "World Excellency Award" from the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), for a project of a remote-controlled electronic telescope.
2020 -- Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah took the constitutional oath at the Parliament as the Amir of the State of Kuwait. (end)
gta
1912 -- Kuwait witnessed a year of prosperity calling it "Al-Tafha (Abundance) Year" when pearl diving yields, with Kuwait's flotilla of more than 800 dhows, reached six million rupees.
1979 -- The Kuwait Government decided to establish the National Committee for Education, Science and Culture.
1980 -- Kuwait national football team won the 1980 AFC Asian Cup Final, beating South Korea 3-0, to be the first Arab country to win the AFC Cup.
1990 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah appealed to the first international children summit held in New York to relieve children in Kuwait who were suffering from oppression and injustice at the hands of the occupying Iraqi army.
1996 -- As'ad Al-Hamad Dermatology Center was inaugurated. Construction cost was KD 1.57 million.
1998 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah inaugurated Sharq shopping mall, part of the third phase of Kuwait's sea front project.
1998 -- The English-language radio station "Sawt Al-Kuwait" (Voice of Kuwait) was launched, with transmission covering Southeast Asia, Europe and North America.
2003 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree naming the first Kuwaiti woman, Nabila Al-Mulla, as the country's permanent representative to the United Nations.
2013 -- Kuwaiti national futsal team was crowned champion of the first Gulf tournament for the game, beating Qatar 5-1.
2014 -- Kuwait University received the "World Excellency Award" from the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), for a project of a remote-controlled electronic telescope.
2020 -- Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah took the constitutional oath at the Parliament as the Amir of the State of Kuwait. (end)
gta
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Falconx Launches First Ethereum Staking Rate Forwards (Fras) Referencing Treehouse's TESR
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.7 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- Solstice Announces Strategic Collaboration With Chainlink And Leading Custody And Venture Firms To Enhance Ecosystem Ahead Of USX Stablecoin Launch
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
- Noveba Brings Apple Pay To Customers
CommentsNo comment