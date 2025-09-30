Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Signs Mou With Imam Malik College For Sharia & Law

Dubai, UAE, 29 September 2025:

As part of their joint efforts to serve the community and promote culture, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation and the Imam Malik College for Sharia and Law signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This significant step aims to support students, researchers, and faculty members and meet their academic and research needs.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Mohammed Salem AlMazrooei, Board Member at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, and Dr. Issa bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Mani Al Humairi, CEO of Imam Malik College for Sharia and Law, in the presence of several officials and staff members.

AlMazrooei emphasised the importance of this partnership in enhancing academic and research work. He highlighted this cooperation will contribute to providing an integrated educational and research environment that meets the needs of students, researchers, and faculty members.

AlMazrooei said: 'Integration between the two organisations will bolster the capabilities of students and researchers to pursue more specialised and impactful research fields. It will also support building a knowledge-based economy that contributes to developing innovative solutions to pressing challenges in various vital sectors.'

AlMazrooei added: “This step will stimulate innovation and knowledge, and support building a generation that is capable of making a strong contribution to supporting national strategies and initiatives over the next fifty years, in line with We the UAE 2031.”

AlMazrooei continued: “The library is a unique research and reference resource serving researchers, academics, school and university students, and research institutions. It houses millions of rare books and manuscripts, along with hundreds of thousands of print and digital, visual, and audiovisual materials in more than 90 languages. This makes it an integrated knowledge environment that supports scientific research and academic excellence.”

Al Humairi said: “This cooperation is a pioneering strategic step that paves the way for knowledge integration and information resource exchange. It establishes a qualitative partnership between an academic institution with a leading local and regional presence, and a knowledge and cultural organisation with significant global achievements.”

Al Humairi added: “We believe that the future is built on knowledge, and that true development can only be built on a solid foundation of knowledge and awareness. This collaboration between two leading institutions is the embodiment of the vision of the UAE's wise leadership, which has placed education and knowledge at the top of their priorities, and made the UAE an incubator of thought and culture, and a hub for creative minds.”

The MoU aims to establish a framework for cooperation between the two parties, facilitating the work of students, researchers, and faculty members and meeting their academic and research needs. The partnership includes developing the library's collections through the exchange of print materials, publications, and scientific research, improving library services and utilising manuscripts, in addition to sharing expertise on topics of mutual interest, enhancing staff efficiency, and developing the skills of beneficiaries through participation in training courses, workshops, seminars, and conferences. Supporting scientific research and innovation is also a key focus of this agreement.

Under this MoU, the two parties will cooperate in multiple areas that foster knowledge and academic integration, namely making print and digital resources available to each party, coordinating the preparation of annual research plans linked to the national agenda, and enabling students and professors to benefit from the facilities and services of the first party for study and training. Areas of cooperation include implementing training and volunteer hours, developing knowledge content based on user needs, cooperating in holding joint cultural activities, and exchanging scientific publications, with the possibility of offering scholarships for university students.

