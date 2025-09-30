NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terence Mauri, bestselling author and founder of the future trends think tank Hack Future Lab, is helping leaders worldwide prepare for the fast pace of change driven by AI and technology. At the 2025 Oslo Business Forum (OBF), which celebrates its 10th anniversary, Mauri will join global leadership icons like Simon Sinek and Scott Galloway. Speaking on the event's theme, The Big Shift, he emphasizes that disruption is no longer a problem to avoid but a fact of life.“The real risk is not taking risks,” he says. His focus is on building a“future readiness muscle” - the ability to quickly learn and make smart decisions in times of rapid change.

Choose a Transformative Future

In his bestselling book, The Upside of Disruption, Mauri encourages leaders to stop settling for small improvements and instead embrace bold, transformative action. He notes that research shows companies prepared for the future grow faster and perform better. Mauri points out that leaders face three choices: lead the future, adapt to it, or fall behind. Only the first two choices will keep businesses successful. His message is clear: leaders must rethink leadership to thrive in the new era.

Closing the Leadership Readiness Gap

Mauri also highlights a key challenge many organizations face - while 85% of CEOs agree that future readiness is vital, only 15% feel truly prepared. This gap signals a major chance for leaders willing to act decisively. Recognized globally for his practical insights, Mauri won the 2024 Global Recognition Award for Foresight and mentors entrepreneurs at MIT. His talks push leaders to rethink traditional leadership and find new ways to turn disruption into opportunity.

Cementing His Place as a Global Authority on the Future of Leadership and Business

Terence Mauri has established himself as one of the world's most in-demand speakers and experts on the future of leadership and business in the era of AI. His ability to clearly explain how leaders can harness disruption and lead with confidence has earned him a global reputation. Speaking at high-profile events like the Oslo Business Forum further amplifies his influence, bringing his cutting-edge insights to leaders ready to shape the future. Mauri's work not only positions him as a trusted advisor to top executives but also as a leading voice guiding businesses through the complex challenges of the AI-driven world.

As the Oslo Business Forum celebrates a decade of leadership impact, Terence Mauri's message is timely and urgent: the future belongs to leaders ready to not just survive, but thrive by embracing disruption and leading boldly into the unknown.

