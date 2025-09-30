Demand For Enterprise IT Asset Disposition Market Is Forecasted To Reach A Value Of US $14.9 Billion By 2029

EINPresswire/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Large Will The Enterprise IT Asset Disposition Market Be By 2025?

The market size for enterprise IT asset disposition has seen a significant surge in its growth in the past few years. It is projected to rise from $7.28 billion in 2024 to $8.42 billion in 2025, presenting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%. This growth during the historical period has been primarily driven by factors such as a surge in data security requirements in corporations, increased regulations on electronic waste, expanding needs for IT hardware lifecycle, growing demands for secure recycling and mounting pressures of cloud adoption.

In the forthcoming years, the market size of enterprise IT asset disposition is forecasted to witness a swift expansion. The market is predicted to reach $14.90 billion by the year 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%. This growth during the forecasted period can be traced back to factors such as increasing corporate compliance requirements, rising awareness about data breaches, growing opportunities for refurbishment and resale, initiatives towards enterprise sustainability, and a strong emphasis on cost-efficiency. The forecast period will also see significant trends such as developments in secure data erasure, emerging advancements in automated asset tracking, AI integration into asset management, the implementation of blockchain for enhanced traceability, and technology-led refurbishment solutions.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Enterprise IT Asset Disposition Market Landscape?

The proliferation of electronic waste is anticipated to stimulate the enterprise IT asset disposition market's expansion. Rising electronic waste issues pertain to escalating environmental, health and security risks linked to the improper disposal, hoarding, and management of discarded electronics and IT equipment. The escalating rate of technological progression, which reduces product lifespans and necessitates regular upgrades, is key to these concerns, resulting in a high volume of outdated electronics that strain disposal and recycling systems. Enterprise IT asset disposition offers a solution to these problems through secure, compliant, and eco-friendly mechanisms for managing obsolete equipment. As an illustration, the Global E-Waste Monitor report published by the Global E-Waste Statistics Partnership (GESP), a joint effort by the Japan-based United Nations University (UNU), Switzerland's International Telecommunication Union (ITU), and Netherlands' non-profit International Solid Waste Association (ISWA), stated in March 2024 that global electronic waste hit a record 62 million tonnes in 2022 and is projected to surge by approximately 33% to 82 million tonnes by 2030, with an average increase of 2.6 million tonnes each year. Hence, these escalating electronic waste issues are stimulating the enterprise IT asset disposition market's growth.

Who Are The Top Players In The Enterprise IT Asset Disposition Market?

Major players in the Enterprise IT Asset Disposition Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Dell Inc.

• International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

• Ingram Micro Inc.

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

• Iron Mountain Inc

• Sims Lifecycle Services

• CompuCom Systems Inc

• Francisco Partners

• CSI Leasing Inc.

• Cxtec Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Enterprise IT Asset Disposition Market?

Leading players in the enterprise IT asset disposition market are largely focusing on technological advancements, such as the creation of AI-led IT asset management systems, to gain an edge over their competitors. These platforms make use of artificial intelligence to enhance asset tracking, predict end-of-life cycles, and automate secure data deletion, thereby ensuring compliance with regulations and optimal operational efficiency. For example, in May 2025, Sojitz Corporation, out of Japan, introduced Hi-Kii, which is the first AI-run IT asset disposition platform in Japan. Hi-Kii provides features such as predictive device lifecycle management, automated data scrubbing, and live reporting of asset conditions. This leading-edge technology expedites decision-making process, minimizes the need for human intervention, and heightens data security throughout the ITAD process. The application of AI-led systems enables firms to increase efficiency, remain compliant, and endorse sustainable recycling methods in the Enterprise IT Asset Disposition market.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Enterprise IT Asset Disposition Market

The enterprise IT asset disposition market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Service: De-Manufacturing And Recycling, Remarketing And Value Recovery, Data Deconstruction, Lease Return Services, Other Services

2) By Asset Type: Desktop And Laptops, Mobile Devices, Servers, Peripherals

3) By Industry: Banking Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), IT And Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Media And Entertainment, Energy And Utilities, Other Industries

Subsegments:

1) By De-Manufacturing And Recycling: Component Recovery, Material Recycling, Hazardous Waste Disposal

2) By Remarketing And Value Recovery: Refurbishing, Reselling, Trade In Services

3) By Data Deconstruction: Data Wiping, Physical Destruction, Media Degaussing

4) By Lease Return Services: Inspection And Testing, Asset Reconditioning, Logistics Management

5) By Other Services: Auditing, Reporting, IT Asset Tracking

Enterprise IT Asset Disposition Market Regional Insights

The Enterprise IT Asset Disposition Global Market Report 2025 identifies North America as the dominant region for the aforementioned year. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to have the fastest growth rate during the estimated period. The report encompasses various global regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

