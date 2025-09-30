A Welcome Step

Representational Photo

On World Tourism Day, the Jammu and Kashmir administration chose a fitting moment to announce the reopening of 12 major tourist destinations across the Union Territory. It is a decision that brings hope to a sector left reeling since the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which not only claimed lives but also silenced the Valley's tourism heartbeat.

For months, some of Kashmir's most loved destinations, Aru Valley, Padshahi Park, Dara Shikoh Garden, and Kaman Post among them, have stood empty. Hotels and houseboats reported record low occupancy, and shikara owners waited idly at the Dal Lake ghats. The ripple effects were felt far beyond, affecting artisans to ponywalas. The closure of nearly 40 tourist spots only deepened the economic distress.

The announcement by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha of the reopening of tourist spots, following a detailed security review, is a significant step toward revival. Stakeholders from the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry to hotel and travel associations have welcomed the decision but insist it must be only the beginning. They rightly argue that unless all destinations are reopened and actively promoted, tourists will be reluctant to come. As a result, the Valley will struggle to regain the vibrancy of 2022, 2023 and 2024, when arrivals had touched historic highs.

The challenges remain stark. Hotel occupancy has plunged below 20 percent, and tourist arrivals are down to a trickle. Travel agents admit they cannot convince visitors when the sought-after destinations are still closed. Promotion without access, they warn, will not work. The government must therefore move quickly, opening more circuits, investing in safety and infrastructure, and launching targeted campaigns that remind tourists why Kashmir is still the“crown jewel” of Indian travel.

What is at stake is far more than revenue. Tourism in Kashmir sustains a significant chunk of population, from hoteliers to hawkers, and from guides to artisans. It is also about perception: every visitor who returns home with memories of snow peaks, gardens, and warm hospitality becomes an ambassador for peace and normalcy, persuading them and the others to return again.