Here's Why A Right Wing Activist Called Satya Nadella 'Double Faced' After Trump's Direction To Fire Lisa Monaco

American far-right conservative activist Laura Loomer has in a harsh post on social media, accused Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella of being 'doubled-faced' for not firing the company's President of Global Affairs, Lisa Monaco, who has ties to the previous Biden administration.

In the post on X, Laura Loomer wrote:“After I alerted President Trump to the fact that Microsoft has hired Lisa Monaco to be their new President of Global Affairs, he has just called on Microsoft to terminate her employment. Satya Nadella are you going to comply? Or continue to be two faced? How dare you.”

Laura Loomer is a Florida-based, right-wing extremist, and political influencer known for her controversial views and“incendiary” social media presence.

On September 27, Donald Trump called on Microsoft to fire Lisa Monaco, who also served as a senior official in two previous Democratic administrations, including Joe Biden's last term.

Lisa Monaco joined Microsoft as head of Global Affairs in June 2025 after departing from her government roles as Donald Trump became US President.

Prior to her role at Microsoft, Lisa Monaco served in the administrations of two Democratic presidents - Barack Obama and Joe Biden. She was the 39th Deputy Attorney General of the US from 2021 until 2025, appointed by former President Joe Biden. And under Barack Obama, she served as homeland security advisor.

As the US Deputy Attorney General, Lisa Monaco was the Justice Department's second-ranking official and was responsible for its overall supervision. She began her Justice Department career as Counsel to Attorney General Janet Reno and went on to serve as an Assistant US Attorney for the District of Columbia .

Monaco was the Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Advisor to the President from 2013 to 2017.

Born and raised in Massachusetts, Lisa Monaco is a graduate of Harvard University. She continued her studies at the University of Chicago Law School, and earned a Juris Doctor degree in 1997.

Donald Trump 's direction appears to be his latest effort to get rid of those who he sees as political enemies. Notably, Lisa Monaco had helped coordinate the Justice Department's response to the January 6, 2021, attacks on the US Capitol by Trump supporters.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump called Monaco“Corrupt and Totally Trump Deranged”. He further said that she was a 'menace' to US National Security especially given the major contracts that Microsoft has with the United States Government.

“It is my opinion that Microsoft should immediately terminate the employment of Lisa Monaco,” he wrote. Donald Trump argued that her tenure as former deputy Attorney General and links to cases he views as illegitimate should get her fired.“Monaco's having that kind of access is unacceptable, and cannot be allowed to stand,” he said.