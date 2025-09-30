Sensex, Nifty Set For Muted Start Indigo, IRFC, BEL, Man Industries, Premier Energies On Stock Watchlist

Indian stocks are poised for a subdued opening on Tuesday, as the GIFT Nifty - an early indicator for the Nifty 50 index - traded flat ahead of the market open. Benchmark indexes ended lower for a seventh straight session on Monday, with the Nifty index holding below 24,700.

On the economic front, industrial output growth moderated to 4% in August, led by a slowdown in manufacturing, even as the mining sector grew by 6%. All eyes will also be on the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) rate decision due tomorrow. Market watchers expect the central bank to maintain the status quo on rates, but the clamour for a 25-basis-point rate cut is rising.

Most major Asian markets were higher in morning trade, except for the Japanese Nikkei, which saw mild selling pressure.

Stock Watch

Nifty rejig - The semi-annual reorganisation in the Nifty index takes effect today. Indigo and Max Healthcare will replace IndusInd Bank and Hero Motocorp.

IRFC - The company signed two loan agreements worth ₹16,489 crore to finance thermal power projects in Haryana and Maharashtra.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) - Disclosed additional order wins worth ₹1,092 crore since its last disclosure two weeks ago.

Tata Motors - Moody's Ratings downgraded outlook to negative (Ba1) after the cyber attack on its British unit, Jaguar Land Rover.

M & M - Has signed a share purchase pact with a Turkish company to sell its Finnish subsidiary for ₹52 crore.

BEML: The company has set November 3 as the record date for its stock split.

Mazagon - The state-owned company has declared a final dividend of ₹2.71 per share for FY25.

Man Industries - The market regulator has barred the company and three executives from the securities market for two years due to allegations of fund diversion.

Blue Dart - Hiked average shipment price ranging from 9% to 12%, effective from January 1, 2026.

JSW Infrastructure's subsidiary received a GST show-cause notice of ₹96 crore.

Godrej Agrovet - The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued an administrative warning for violations related to delayed disclosures in the indirect buyout of Astec Lifesciences.

Reliance Power - Company has signed an agreement to sell its entire stake in five Indonesian coal entities for $12 million.

Premier Energies - Company secured multiple solar contracts worth $19 million (₹177 crore) in West Africa.

Mainboard Listing Today

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, Seshaasai Technologies, Solarworld Energy Solutions, and Jaro Institute of Technology.

