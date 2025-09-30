Asia Cup 2025 Triumph: Gambhir, Kuldeep Land In Ahmedabad, Accorded Hero's Welcome
The duo arrived a day after India clinched the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025, defeating arch-rivals Pakistan by five wickets in a thrilling final at the Dubai International Stadium.
The celebrations in Ahmedabad were spontaneous and electric, with fans taking to the streets and social media buzzing with images and videos capturing the excitement. The supporters expressed their pride in India's performance on an international stage, celebrating both the team's skill and spirit as the team ended the tournament unbeaten, winning all seven matches.
Amid the euphoria, the team's focus quickly shifted to the next challenge -- the first Test of the two-match series against the West Indies, which will be held at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium here from October 2.
While the T20 triumph provides momentum, the players and coaching staff are already preparing for the longer format, reflecting India's commitment to excellence across all forms of the game.
Meanwhile, the West Indies team has already arrived in Ahmedabad for the series. The second Test will be played at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium from October 10. The upcoming matches are part of the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, making the series a key event for both sides.
As Ahmedabad basks in post-Asia Cup euphoria, fans and players alike are eagerly anticipating the next chapter in India's cricketing journey, hoping the hosts carry their winning momentum into the Test arena.
India squad for the West Indies series: Shubman Gill (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, N Jagadeesan (wk), Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Kuldeep Yadav.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Crosses $25M, Announces 15 ETH Giveaway
- Phase 6 Reaches 50% Mark As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches Next Price Step
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises $16 Million While Advancing Toward Platform Release
CommentsNo comment