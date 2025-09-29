MINI Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4 2025: premiere of the new product at MINI AVTODOM
(MENAFN- Abtodom) The new product of the MINI brand, the sports flagship MINI Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4 2025 is available at the MINI AVTODOM dealership. This model reflects the unique character of the brand, maintaining its signature combination of practicality, comfort and unrivaled style.
The MINI Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4 2025 has become the embodiment of the sporty spirit of MINI. The car combines dynamic design, advanced technology and exceptional driving performance. The car accelerates to 100 km/h in less than 5 seconds. It is equipped with a four-cylinder turbo engine with a power of 300 hp and the ALL4 all-wheel drive system. The exclusive interior trim is made of high-quality materials. Sporty accents complement the dynamic nature of the car.
Driver assistance systems and the Harman Kardon audio system emphasize the premium status of the model. A full set of modern electronic assistants is included in the basic package. Mini OS 9 is installed in the car. This is a new multimedia system with a proprietary OLED display. At the same time, a spacious trunk and a panoramic sunroof make the car a convenient companion for everyday trips and travel. Dimensions of the car: length - 4.43 m; width - 1.84 m; height - 1.65 m. An exhaust system with four angular pipes, unique discs and improved brakes are installed in the car.
MINI is not just a car. It is a symbol of modern style, freedom and drive. Their unique design and dynamic characteristics make these cars popular among those who value life on the move and are not afraid to stand out from the crowd. MINI is chosen by car owners who are not ready to compromise between comfort and adrenaline, between classics and innovations.
"MINI cars reflect the lifestyle of car owners. These practical, bright and sporty. The new MINI Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4 is presented in our MINI dealership AVTODOM", - Elena Chistyakova, Director of the AVTODOM West division, said.
