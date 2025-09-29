Trump Brokers Israel-Qatar Talks: Netanyahu, Al Thani Commit To Closer Cooperation

US President Donald Trump on Monday (September 29) held a trilateral phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, aiming to improve relations between Israel and Qatar after years of tensions.

During the call, Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed regret over Israel's missile strike on Hamas targets in Qatar, which resulted in the death of a Qatari serviceman. He acknowledged that the attack, carried out during hostage negotiations, violated Qatari sovereignty and assured that such an action would not occur again.

According to a statement from Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed opened the call by thanking Trump for his efforts to promote peace in the region. He welcomed the guarantees that Qatar would not face similar attacks in the future and highlighted the US commitment to its defence partnership with the country.

He also reiterated Qatar's firm stance against any infringement on its sovereignty, stressing that protecting citizens and residents is a top priority. He welcomed the assurances and commitments from Israel regarding Qatar's safety.

Netanyahu and Al Thani also discussed potential measures to end the war in Gaza and explored ways to enhance mutual understanding and peace in the Middle East. Both leaders agreed to President Trump's proposal to establish a trilateral mechanism to enhance coordination, improve communication, resolve mutual grievances, and strengthen collective efforts to prevent threats.

They underscored their shared commitment to working together constructively and clearing away misperceptions, while building on the longstanding ties both have with the United States.

President Trump praised both leaders for their willingness to take steps toward greater cooperation in the interest of peace and security for all.