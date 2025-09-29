Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) Advances Psoriasis Trial With Encouraging Patient Results, Market Potential



Soligenix is positioning itself to expand its presence in dermatology with a novel therapeutic option for one of the most prevalent autoimmune skin conditions.

The company's current study aims to further assess safety and biological activity of SGX302, as well as generate additional data to guide larger studies. SGX302 has already demonstrated positive results in a phase 1/2 pilot study.

Psoriasis remains a persistent challenge for millions of patients worldwide, and promising new treatments are being closely watched by the medical and investor communities alike. Soligenix (NASDAQ: SNGX) , a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases and inflammatory conditions, is advancing its treatment candidate, SGX302, in a phase 2a clinical trial for mild-to-moderate psoriasis. The company has already seen encouraging signals in earlier proof-of-concept work, and with its current study underway, Soligenix is positioning itself to expand its presence in dermatology with a novel therapeutic option for one of the most prevalent autoimmune skin conditions.

The psoriasis trial, officially registered as NCT05442190, is designed as a phase 2a open-label study evaluating SGX302, a synthetic hypericin formulation, in patients with mild-to-moderate disease. Building on earlier positive phase 1/2 proof-of-concept data, this current study aims to further assess safety and...

