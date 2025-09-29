Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

HTX Opens Trading For XAN (Anoma)


2025-09-29 10:06:32
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2025) - HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the listing of XAN (Anoma) on September 29. The XAN/USDT spot trading pair and the XAN/USDT (10X) isolated margin trading pair are now available to users on HTX.

Anoma is a decentralized OS powering a unified app layer for Web3. With Anoma, developers can write one app that works on any chain. Anoma aims to free developers from the complexity of infrastructure so they can focus on building apps and experiences. Anoma introduces a next-gen intent-centric architecture optimized for app development and UX, enabling Web3 to support a rich ecosystem of apps that can compete with the functionality and experience of Web2.

XAN is the native token of the Anoma network and ecosystem, which can be used to facilitate payments, transaction fees, and network governance. The purpose of the token is to act as an overall coordination device for the ecosystem.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

MENAFN29092025004218003983ID1110127744

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search