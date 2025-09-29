HTX Opens Trading For XAN (Anoma)
Anoma is a decentralized OS powering a unified app layer for Web3. With Anoma, developers can write one app that works on any chain. Anoma aims to free developers from the complexity of infrastructure so they can focus on building apps and experiences. Anoma introduces a next-gen intent-centric architecture optimized for app development and UX, enabling Web3 to support a rich ecosystem of apps that can compete with the functionality and experience of Web2.
XAN is the native token of the Anoma network and ecosystem, which can be used to facilitate payments, transaction fees, and network governance. The purpose of the token is to act as an overall coordination device for the ecosystem.
About HTX
Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.
As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.
Legal Disclaimer:
