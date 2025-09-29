HTX Opens Trading For XAN (Anoma)

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2025) - HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the listing ofon September 29. The XAN/USDT spot trading pair and the XAN/USDT (10X) isolated margin trading pair are now available to users on HTX.

Anoma is a decentralized OS powering a unified app layer for Web3. With Anoma, developers can write one app that works on any chain. Anoma aims to free developers from the complexity of infrastructure so they can focus on building apps and experiences. Anoma introduces a next-gen intent-centric architecture optimized for app development and UX, enabling Web3 to support a rich ecosystem of apps that can compete with the functionality and experience of Web2.

XAN is the native token of the Anoma network and ecosystem, which can be used to facilitate payments, transaction fees, and network governance. The purpose of the token is to act as an overall coordination device for the ecosystem.

