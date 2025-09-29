Joanne Orlando
-
Researcher, Digital Wellbeing,
Western Sydney University
Dr Jo Orlando is a multi-award winning researcher examining our digital lifestyle. Her cutting edge ideas and understandings about our uses of technology and provides practical solutions that ensure technology is an empowering part of the lives of children and adults. Dr Jo works closely as an expert with government, key industry, education sector to develop practices that will help us flourish in our digital society. She is a keynote speak nationally and internationally and regularly presents as an expert on TV, radio, and in print. Her most recent book 'Generation Connected: How to parent in a digital world – at every age and stage", will be out September 2, 2025 published by Penguin. More about her book hereExperience
-
–present
Senior lecturer, Educational Technology, University of Western Sydney
-
2010
UTS, PhD
