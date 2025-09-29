$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Joanne Orlando

Joanne Orlando


2025-09-29 10:06:17
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Researcher, Digital Wellbeing, Western Sydney University
Profile Articles Activity

Dr Jo Orlando is a multi-award winning researcher examining our digital lifestyle. Her cutting edge ideas and understandings about our uses of technology and provides practical solutions that ensure technology is an empowering part of the lives of children and adults. Dr Jo works closely as an expert with government, key industry, education sector to develop practices that will help us flourish in our digital society. She is a keynote speak nationally and internationally and regularly presents as an expert on TV, radio, and in print. Her most recent book 'Generation Connected: How to parent in a digital world – at every age and stage", will be out September 2, 2025 published by Penguin. More about her book here

Experience
  • –present Senior lecturer, Educational Technology, University of Western Sydney
Education
  • 2010 UTS, PhD

The Conversation

MENAFN29092025000199003603ID1110127742

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search