Mandy Hagstrom
-
Senior Lecturer, Exercise Physiology. School of Health Sciences,
UNSW Sydney
I am an accredited exercise scientist whose work focuses broadly on the effects of resistance training. I have two streams of research, clinically I focus on the use of exercise following cancer and its treatments. Secondly I focus on maximising the effect of resistance training in healthy populations with a specific interest in sex-differences and female physiology. I am also currently working on exercise microbiome research. My research has been widely publiscised including being featured on the number one international sport brand 'Nike's website. In addition to research, I am very passionate about teaching and education in the exercise science field. I have studied at 4 and taught at 5 different Universities, giving me a breadth of knowledge with different teaching and learning styles.Experience
-
–present
Senior Lecturer, Exercise Physiology. Director of Teaching and Education, School of Health Sciences, UNSW
-
2015
University of Western Sydney, PhD (Exercise Oncology)
2008
University of Auckland, Master of Science (Exercise Rehabilitation)
2006
University of Auckland, Bachelor of Science (Sports Science)
-
Exercise and Sports Science Australia Accredited Exercise Scientist (ESSA, AES)
