$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mandy Hagstrom

Mandy Hagstrom


2025-09-29 10:06:16
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Senior Lecturer, Exercise Physiology. School of Health Sciences, UNSW Sydney
Profile Articles Activity

I am an accredited exercise scientist whose work focuses broadly on the effects of resistance training. I have two streams of research, clinically I focus on the use of exercise following cancer and its treatments. Secondly I focus on maximising the effect of resistance training in healthy populations with a specific interest in sex-differences and female physiology. I am also currently working on exercise microbiome research. My research has been widely publiscised including being featured on the number one international sport brand 'Nike's website. In addition to research, I am very passionate about teaching and education in the exercise science field. I have studied at 4 and taught at 5 different Universities, giving me a breadth of knowledge with different teaching and learning styles.

Experience
  • –present Senior Lecturer, Exercise Physiology. Director of Teaching and Education, School of Health Sciences, UNSW
Education
  • 2015 University of Western Sydney, PhD (Exercise Oncology)
  • 2008 University of Auckland, Master of Science (Exercise Rehabilitation)
  • 2006 University of Auckland, Bachelor of Science (Sports Science)
Professional Memberships
  • Exercise and Sports Science Australia Accredited Exercise Scientist (ESSA, AES)

The Conversation

MENAFN29092025000199003603ID1110127740

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search