Mandy Hagstrom

Senior Lecturer, Exercise Physiology. School of Health Sciences, UNSW Sydney

I am an accredited exercise scientist whose work focuses broadly on the effects of resistance training. I have two streams of research, clinically I focus on the use of exercise following cancer and its treatments. Secondly I focus on maximising the effect of resistance training in healthy populations with a specific interest in sex-differences and female physiology. I am also currently working on exercise microbiome research. My research has been widely publiscised including being featured on the number one international sport brand 'Nike's website. In addition to research, I am very passionate about teaching and education in the exercise science field. I have studied at 4 and taught at 5 different Universities, giving me a breadth of knowledge with different teaching and learning styles.

–present Senior Lecturer, Exercise Physiology. Director of Teaching and Education, School of Health Sciences, UNSW



2015 University of Western Sydney, PhD (Exercise Oncology)

2008 University of Auckland, Master of Science (Exercise Rehabilitation) 2006 University of Auckland, Bachelor of Science (Sports Science)

Exercise and Sports Science Australia Accredited Exercise Scientist (ESSA, AES)

