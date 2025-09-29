Russia's Oil And Gas Sector Doomed To Decline Due To Sanctions Intelligence
According to the intelligence, the updated baseline forecast of the Russian Ministry of Economic Development has turned out to be critically dependent on whether international sanctions remain in place or are lifted.
Agency analysts project an increase in the average price of Urals crude from $58 per barrel in 2025 to $65 in 2028, but this scenario is only possible if Russia exits international isolation.
Global oil demand is growing ever more slowly, the OPEC+ agreement is losing effectiveness, while excess capacity in the Middle East and rising production in South America are putting pressure on the market. As a result, Brent prices could fall to $60 per barrel in the coming years, collapsing Russia's revenues as well.
In August 2025, Urals traded at just $56.1 per barrel, with a $12.1 discount to Brent. A return to a more favorable spread (–$1–2) is possible only if the European embargo is lifted and Russian companies are removed from the U.S. sanctions list. Without this, Russian oil is doomed to discounts.
The situation is no less difficult in the gas sector. The Russian government expects LNG exports to grow from 34.6 million tons in 2024 to 58.4 million tons in 2028. However, achieving such volumes is impossible even with the Arctic LNG 2 project - new projects are required, including key ones currently under U.S. sanctions.Read also: Oil depot is on fire in Feodosia - social media
There are also problems in oil refining. Even under optimistic forecasts, growth in petroleum product exports from 122.5 million tons in 2024 to 134 million tons in 2028 is possible only with access to Western equipment, the supply of which has been banned since 2022.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian seaborne oil exports reached a 16-month high over the past four weeks, as the country's refineries were forced to cut output due to Ukrainian drone strikes.
Photo: freepik
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Crosses $25M, Announces 15 ETH Giveaway
- Phase 6 Reaches 50% Mark As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches Next Price Step
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises $16 Million While Advancing Toward Platform Release
CommentsNo comment