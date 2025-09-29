Mrs Universe Asia America Dr Priyal Doshi To Represent Cultural Pride And Innovation At Mrs Universe Contest
Manila, Philippines - Dr. Priyal Doshi, recently crowned Mrs. Universe Asia America and Woman of the Universe Elite, will soon take the global stage at the Mrs. Universe Contest in Manila, Philippines. Known for her visionary leadership and dedication to humanitarian causes, Dr. Doshi represents a unique blend of cultural pride, compassion, and innovation. She was recently recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award and honored as Voice of Vision – Empowering Visionaries, Transforming Tomorrow at the prestigious University of Oxford, UK.
“Compassion is the most powerful form of leadership, and it is the foundation for making the world a better place,” says Dr. Priyal Doshi. With this belief, she seeks to inspire women worldwide to embrace resilience, leadership, and service.
A Multifaceted Global Leader
Dr. Doshi is celebrated internationally as a Doctor of Physical Therapy, Wellness Consultant, philanthropist, entrepreneur, fashion designer, artist, and innovator. She is the founder of multiple ventures including Iconic Global Foundation , Priyal Doshi Couture , TheraWays, and Iconic Global Productions . Through these platforms, she champions education, mentorship, women's health research, domestic violence prevention, and animal welfare.
Her global recognition includes numerous honors such as Humanitarian Icon, Woman Icon, Global Icon, Iron Lady, and more, underscoring her fearless ability to merge creativity with purpose.
Innovating in Fashion and Music
In fashion and music, Dr. Doshi continues to break barriers. At New York Fashion Week, she presented a luxury showcase in pink and purple to advocate for women's health and domestic violence awareness, featuring her Grammy-considered song“Chaska.” At London Fashion Week, she debuted her AI-driven Golden Collection alongside her latest track,“Shukrana (Gratitude) – To Fly,” currently under Grammy consideration for Best New Artist. Most recently, she opened Atlanta International Fashion Week as Celebrity Guest and Exclusive Designer.
Dr. Doshi also advocates for medical research on autoimmune hair loss through her Shades of Blue initiative and has actively supported survivors at HOPE for Domestic Violence by sharing meals, jewelry from her line, and music to bring joy and empowerment.
Bridging Cultures and Causes
Born in Gujarat, India and now representing Asia America, Dr. Doshi embodies cross-cultural unity. Her professional and philanthropic efforts weave together healthcare, fashion, music, and advocacy. Through TheraWays, she has partnered with veterans' programs, senior living communities, and women's health initiatives to promote holistic well-being.
Her journey from a small town to the world stage is a testament to her resilience and global vision. With compassion as her compass, she continues to stand as a symbol of strength, vision, and hope for a better tomorrow.
The Legacy of Beauty, Brilliance & Benevolence
With a Doctorate in Physical Therapy and an MBA, Dr. Doshi is a modern-day Renaissance woman. She is the wife of Snehal Doshi, a healthcare executive and U.S. Army veteran, mother to two boys and a dog, and a proud daughter of both Asia and America. Her influence extends to some of the world's most iconic stages, including Fashion Weeks in Milan, Paris, Zurich, London, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Atlanta, as well as the Cannes Film Festival, Oscar Viewing Gala, and international pageants.
Her bestselling book, Discover Your Mind Body Harmony, reflects her lifelong dedication to yoga, mindfulness, and holistic health. Through her leadership of Iconic Global Foundation, she drives sustainable initiatives in education, health advocacy, and volunteerism across continents.
Global Recognition & Awards
-
Dr. Doshi's impactful work has been recognized worldwide through accolades including:
Lifetime Achievement Award at the University of Oxford
Voice of Vision Recognition
President's Lifetime Achievement Award Certifier
Humanitarian Icon Award
Iron Lady Icon Award – Cannes Film Festival
Global Icon Award
International Impact Book Award Winner
Woman Icon Award
Influential Woman of the Year
Atlanta's Woman of Distinction – March of Dimes
Featured in Entrepreneur Herald 40 Under 40, Atlantean Magazine, and Corporate Impact Magazine
In addition, she serves on the executive board at her local school, highlighting her commitment to community leadership and youth empowerment.
A Mission Beyond the Crown
To Dr. Doshi, the Mrs. Universe stage is more than a pageant-it is a platform for advocacy. Through Iconic Global Foundation, she is building a movement rooted in equity, empathy, and collaboration. She champions women's health, domestic violence prevention, animal welfare, education, and economic empowerment.
“Representing Asia and America is an honor beyond words,” says Dr. Doshi.“It's a celebration of cultures, a platform for peace, and a voice for those who need one most.”
She adds:“This is not just a pageant for me. It's a platform to advocate for vital causes, to empower women to rise above adversity, and to promote a world where compassion, education, and independence are accessible to all. I am committed to being part of that change.”
