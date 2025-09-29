OCTA FOODS Launches FAVE: Premium Shelf-Stable Comfort Food For Today's Global Consumers

MENAFN - GetNews) Introducing Ready-to-Eat Meals with Wholesome Ingredients, Global Flavors, and Sustainable Packaging







OCTA FOODS , a global leader in food innovation and ready-to-eat meal solutions , proudly announces the launch of FAVE , a new shelf-stable comfort food brand designed for today's busy and health-conscious consumers. Officially debuting at PLMA Amsterdam and THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2025 , FAVE sets a new standard for convenience, flavor, and sustainability in the global food market.







Ready-to-Eat Comfort Food, Reinvented

Developed under the brand concept“Wholesome Goodness, Heartfelt Flavor,” FAVE offers a line of ready meals that combine premium ingredients with global taste profiles - all in a shelf-stable format that requires no refrigeration.

Whether you're a working professional, a busy parent, or a student, FAVE delivers a reliable and delicious solution that fits seamlessly into modern lifestyles.

“FAVE was created to meet the lifestyle needs of today's fast-moving consumers - those who seek both convenience and confidence in taste and quality,” said Mr. Han Tutanatorn , Managing Director of OCTA FOODS.“Every recipe is thoughtfully curated to bring the warmth of home-cooked meals in a format that suits any schedule or setting.”







Key Features of FAVE Ready Meals:

FAVE meals are shelf-stable and require no refrigeration, offering the convenience of easy storage and portability. They are quick and simple to prepare, making them ideal for busy lifestyles. Each recipe features wholesome, flavorful ingredients inspired by global cuisines, and the meals are packaged using sustainable materials to support eco-conscious consumption.

Innovation That Extends Beyond Taste

The launch of FAVE reflects OCTA FOODS' long-term vision of transforming how people experience food - at home, at work, or on the go. The brand's debut range showcases globally inspired options such as Mediterranean Style Bean Salad, Mexican Style Burrito Rice Bowl, Spaghetti Chicken Meatball, and Coconut Curry Chickpea, offering something satisfying for every palate and preference. These flavors were thoughtfully developed based on international consumer insights.







“FAVE represents a pivotal development in our production capabilities - one that aligns with OCTA FOODS' mission to contribute to the future of global kitchens,” said Mr. Pong Tutanatorn , Deputy Managing Director.“Through thoughtful design and scalable innovation, we're making high-quality meals more accessible, wherever and whenever they're needed.”

Eco-Conscious Packaging for a Better Tomorrow

In line with its commitment to environmental responsibility, OCTA FOODS is rolling out sustainable packaging solutions for the FAVE product line. Consumers can choose from a variety of convenient formats, including lightweight retort pouches for easy storage, retort cups , and take-out style boxes that can be heated and enjoyed directly from the container. These packaging options are designed to reduce environmental impact while enhancing everyday convenience-no extra dishes required.

The materials used are carefully selected for improved recyclability and reduced environmental impact, reinforcing the company's pledge to promote sustainable food production and consumption .







Strengthening a Global Portfolio of Trusted Food Brands

With successful brands like ASIATIQUE , KITCHEN88 , SMART EAT , HOORAY BABY FOOD , and MAYA KAYA , OCTA FOODS continues to shape the future of the global ready-to-eat food category . The addition of FAVE underscores the company's commitment to delivering safe, flavorful, and sustainable meals that nourish people and communities across the world.

For more information visit:

Email: ...