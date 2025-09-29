Producer/ Director Dale Fabrigar Unleashes Very Frightening Tales Part 2 Coming Soon

MENAFN - GetNews)



Very Frightening Tales 2 | A Horror AnthologyFollowing the success of the chilling anthology Very Frightening Tales, which was picked up by Indian streamer JioStar (aka Disney Star), acclaimed producer/director Dale Fabrigar (D-Railed, They Crawl Beneath) returns with the next terrifying installment: Very Frightening Tales 2.

Los Angeles, CA - September 29, 2025 - This installment is distributed by Uncorked Entertainment and will be available on streamers in 2026.

The anthology features an ensemble cast led by Eric Roberts, Madison Ekstrand, Chelsea Rose Cook, Christopher Dukes, Gina Su, Hanna Oldenburg, Lanett Tachel, Delno Ebi, Yanni Walker, Kayla Vosburg, Eugene Leon, Sheila Tejada, Matthew Payne, Brian DeRozan, Erica Juliet, and Cat Healy .

This brand-new chapter promises another collection of eerie, spine-tingling short films, each crafted to deliver its own unforgettable nightmare. Fabrigar is joined by filmmakers Brian DeRozan, Jon Cruz, and Mark Dormitorio, with Suzanne DeLaurentiis serving as Executive Producer. Producers include Fabrigar , Leilani Turner, Brian DeRozan , and Sheila Tejada , with writing contributions from Tricia Aurand, Fabrigar, DeRozan, and Tejada.

“I was thrilled to work with such a talented ensemble, including familiar faces from the first Very Frightening Tales,” Fabrigar shares.“Horror is always a blast to make-and in short form, each story delivers its own fresh, terrifying twist. No two are alike.”

With the first anthology a proven hit, Part 2 expands the universe of frights and fun that audiences crave.“We love crafting these stories and can't wait to bring more episodes to life,” Fabrigar continues.“Horror never goes out of style, and with audiences craving it, we're eager to keep serving up new chills and thrills.”

Prepare yourself: Very Frightening Tales 2 will once again prove that the darkest nightmares come in short, sharp shocks.