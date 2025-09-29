LTP Rapidx Integrates With EDXM International

HONG KONG, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LTP today announced that its prime brokerage platform RapidX now supports EDXM International , the newly launched international perpetual futures exchange .

Backed by leading financial institutions including Citadel Securities, Virtu Financial, Fidelity Digital Assets, and Charles Schwab , EDXM International delivers institutional-grade infrastructure and trading innovation that leverages best practices from traditional financial markets.

Through this integration, LTP's RapidX platform now offers:



Direct access to EDXM International's 44 perpetual futures pairs

Zero trading fees for at least six months

Enhanced cross-exchange arbitrage opportunities with fungible contracts Optimized capital efficiency via Smart Collateral Management (SCM)

“RapidX is at the core of LTP's mission to deliver integrated, full-service prime brokerage solutions for the digital asset ecosystem,” said Jack Yang, Founder and CEO at LTP. “By going live with EDXM International as an additional venue within RapidX, we extend our clients' access to institutional-grade trading, margin financing, and unified risk management across multiple exchanges. Looking ahead, we will continue to integrate additional leading exchanges into RapidX, further broadening market access and opportunities for our clients.”

“LTP's RapidX connectivity to EDXM International ensures seamless access to our deep liquidity, capital efficiency and robust trading infrastructure - empowering institutions to trade digital assets with confidence,” commented Kal Chan, Managing Director and Head of Institutions at EDXM International .

About LTP

LTP is a global institutional prime broker, purpose-built to meet the evolving needs of digital asset market participants. By applying traditional financial standards to blockchain innovation, LTP provides end-to-end prime services spanning trade execution, clearing, settlement, custody, and financing. Its offerings further extend to institutional asset management, regulated OTC block trading, and compliant on/off-ramp solutions - delivering a secure and scalable foundation for institutions across the digital asset ecosystem.

LiquidityTech Limited is HK SFC licensed for Type 1, 2, 4, 5, and 9 activities.

Liquidity Technology Ltd is BVI FSC licensed for Dealing in Investments and Virtual Asset Service Provider activities.

Liquidity Technology S.L. is Bank of Spain registered for Virtual Asset Service Provider activities.

Liquidity Fintech Pty Ltd AUSTRAC registered for digital currency exchange, remittance, and foreign exchange service provider activities.

Liquidity Fintech Investment Limited is BVI FSC licensed to provide investment management services.

Neutrium Trust Limited is registered as a Trust Company under the Trustee Ordinance and licensed as a Trust or Company Service Provider under AMLO.

For more information, visit

About EDXM International

EDXM International is a fast-growing digital asset trading venue for institutional clients that leverages best practices from traditional financial markets on a purpose-built crypto platform. EDXM International's robust liquidity environment, modern technology and non-conflicted business model are designed to meet the needs of both crypto-native firms and the world's largest financial institutions. EDXM International is a subsidiary of EDX Markets Holding Company Inc.

About EDX

EDX is a digital asset technology firm that combines an institution-only trading venue with a central clearing house. EDX Markets, our flagship marketplace, is designed to emulate the world's most sophisticated exchanges, with deep liquidity, firm prices and low trading costs. EDX has structured its business to minimize risk for its members while providing a diverse array of operational and capital efficiencies. Backed by some of the world's leading trading and venture capital firms, EDX is actively developing new features and expanding its geographic presence to deliver trusted, liquid and efficient crypto trading experiences for all institutions. To learn more, visit .

Media Contact:

Business Contact:

Disclaimer:

EDXM International is not regulated by MAS and is different from the exempted entity EDXM Global Pte. Ltd.

EDXM International's products and services are not available for persons or entities in US, EU and UK and any marketing done is not directed at persons or entities based in US, EU and UK.

All services and products of EDXM International are only directed toward professional investors or accredited investors or expert investors with sophisticated understanding of underlying risks.

