Europay, Mastercard, And Visa (EMV) Point Of Sale Terminals Market To Reach US $34.31 Billion By 2029

EINPresswire/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Europay, MasterCard, And Visa (EMV) Point Of Sale Terminals Market?

The market size for Europay, Mastercard, and Visa (EMV) point of sale terminals has seen significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $22.19 billion in 2024 to $24.27 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. This growth during the historical period can be linked to factors such as a heightened demand for secure payment solutions, an increase in card fraud incidents necessitating regulatory compliance, a preference among consumers for contactless transactions, the global acceptance of chip-based cards, and increased investment in payment infrastructure by retailers.

The market size for point of sale terminals adhering to europay, mastercard, and visa (EMV) standards is forecasted to witness substantial expansion in the coming years. It is set to escalate to $34.31 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The surge during the predicted period can be credited to numerous factors including the growing use of mobile wallets, increasing e-commerce activities, rising demand for seamless payment solutions, heightened focus on securing transactions, and a progressing shift to cashless societies. Key trends for the forecast period encompass enhancements in contactless payment methods, the rise of cloud-based point of sale systems, innovations in biometric verification features, advancements in AI-driven transaction analysis, and the emergence of unified payment solutions.

Download a free sample of the europay, mastercard, and visa (emv) point of sale terminals market report:



What Are The Major Factors Driving The Europay, MasterCard, And Visa (EMV) Point Of Sale Terminals Market Growth?

The growth of the Europay, Mastercard, and Visa (EMV) point of sale terminals market is likely to be boosted by the escalating demand for contactless payment options. Contactless payment means are methods that let users finalize transactions by simply tapping a card or mobile device near a reader, eliminating the need for physical contact. The demand for these payment solutions is climbing due to consumers' growing desire for quicker, safer, and more easy-to-use transactions in everyday purchases. EMV point-of-sale terminals augment contactless payment options by facilitating secure, chip-enabled transactions, thereby decreasing the likelihood of fraud. These terminals enable swift, tap-and-go payments, improving the efficiency of checkout and providing a smooth customer experience in both retail and service settings. For instance, the European Central Bank reported in January 2024 that the number of contactless card payments witnessed a rise of 24.3% to 20.9 billion in 2023 from the figures of 2022, as per the data from this Germany-based central banking institution. Consequently, the heightened demand for contactless payment methods is fuelling the growth of the Europay, Mastercard, and Visa (EMV) point of sale terminals market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Europay, MasterCard, And Visa (EMV) Point Of Sale Terminals Market?

Major players in the Europay, MasterCard, And Visa (EMV) Point Of Sale Terminals Global Market Report 2025 include:

• NCR Corporation

• Worldline SA

• Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated

• Verifone Inc.

• Newland Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

• Ingenico Group S.A.

• Cantaloupe Inc.

• PAX Technology Limited.

• Shenzhen SZZT Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Telepower Communication Co. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Europay, MasterCard, And Visa (EMV) Point Of Sale Terminals Sector?

Key players in the EMV Point of Sale terminals market, which includes Europay, Mastercard, and Visa, are focusing their efforts on creating innovative solutions. These solutions, such as EMV card-type payment terminals, aim to improve the speed, security, and contactless nature of consumer payments. EMV card-type payment terminals serve as secure point-of-sale devices that process transactions from chip-enabled cards by verifying payment data through built-in microprocessor chips. This method significantly reduces fraud compared to older magnetic stripe systems. For instance, in June 2023, an Indian fintech company called Aurionpro Solutions Limited introduced an electronic cash register known as ECR One, the first EMV card-type payment terminal. This flexible, contactless payment device is designed for use in a range of contexts - from public transit systems to non-transit sectors such as ticketing and retail. It is adaptable with various payment methods including Rupay open-loop cards, compliant EMV cards, closed-loop cards, along with NFC technology - thus facilitating secure, efficient tap-and-go transactions.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Europay, MasterCard, And Visa (EMV) Point Of Sale Terminals Market Report?

The europay, mastercard, and visa (EMV) point of sale terminals market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Type: Countertop Europay, MasterCard, And Visa Point Of Sale Terminals, Mobile Europay, MasterCard, And Visa Point Of Sale Terminals, Multilane Europay, MasterCard, And Visa Point Of Sale Terminals, Wireless Europay, MasterCard, And Visa Point Of Sale Terminals

3) By Deployment Format: On-Premise Europay, MasterCard, And Visa Point Of Sale Terminals, Cloud-Based Europay, MasterCard, And Visa Point Of Sale Terminals, Hybrid Systems

4) By Application: Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare, Transportation, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Point Of Sale Machines, Biometric Devices, Barcode Scanners, Receipt Printers, Payment Keypads

2) By Software: Transaction Management Software, Customer Relationship Management Software, Inventory Management Software, Data Security Software, Reporting And Analytics Software

3) By Services: Installation Services, Integration Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Consulting Services, Managed Services

View the full europay, mastercard, and visa (emv) point of sale terminals market report:



Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Europay, MasterCard, And Visa (EMV) Point Of Sale Terminals Industry?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for Europay, Mastercard, and Visa (EMV) Point Of Sale terminals. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report covers several regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Europay, MasterCard, And Visa (EMV) Point Of Sale Terminals Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Point Of Sale Terminals Global Market Report 2025

/report/point-of-sale-terminals-global-market-report

Merchant Banking Services Global Market Report 2025

/report/merchant-banking-services-global-market-report

Restaurant Point Of Sale Terminal Global Market Report 2025

/report/restaurant-point-of-sale-terminal-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: "