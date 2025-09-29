Chris Cave Joins Sean Nathaniel Mounir Hilal At Flairstech's Board Of Advisors

FlairsTech has announced the appointment of Christopher Cave to its Board of Advisors. Christopher Cave is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of FortNine, and he possesses a wealth of leadership knowledge with excellent credentials for innovation and scaling global teams, as well as strategic growth across multiple industries. He is an excellent addition to the board.

Chris will be joining existing board members Sean Nathaniel and Mounir Hilal, two distinguished leaders who have guided FlairsTech through its growth and strategic decisions. We would like to introduce each member of our board and highlight what each brings to FlairsTech in terms of expertise!

Christopher Cave

Christopher Cave is the Chief Executive Officer of FortNine, where he is leading the company's digital transformation and growth strategy, propelling it to new heights with his forward-thinking approach.

Prior to his role at FortNine, Chris held senior leadership positions at companies like FlightHub and Life House, where he played a pivotal role in optimizing operations, leading customer-centric innovations, and scaling businesses internationally.

His deep understanding of R&D, digital ecosystems, and operational efficiency makes him a valuable addition to FlairsTech's board as we continue expanding globally.

Sean Nathaniel

Sean Nathaniel is the Chief Executive Officer of DryvIQ, an intelligent data management company that partners with over 1,100 global enterprises to manage massive volumes of unstructured content with speed, security, and compliance.

At DryvIQ, Sean leads a platform that makes enterprise data business-ready, integrating with over 40 on-premises and cloud repositories to automate data governance and power informed decision-making.

Sean has been a member of the FlairsTech board since January 2022, contributing strategic insight and operational expertise. His leadership at DryvIQ reflects a commitment to innovation, scalability, and customer impact, aligning closely with FlairsTech's mission to deliver high-performance, tech-enabled services across industries.

Mounir Hilal

Mounir Hilal has been a member of the FlairsTech board since June 2017, making him the oldest member. Ever since he joined, he has provided visionary leadership and helped steer the company through rapid growth and digital maturity.

While driving success and innovation at FlairsTech, Mounir is also a Partner and founding board member at Valsoft Corporation, a company that specializes in acquiring and growing vertical market software businesses.

At Valsoft, Mounir plays a key leadership role in shaping the corporation's M&A strategy and guiding portfolio companies through operational transformation and long-term value creation.

Rami Fahim, CEO of FlairsTech, has welcomed Chris, saying,“We are excited to welcome Chris to our Board. His impressive background in global operations will be invaluable as FlairsTech continues its growth journey.”

We believe that with Chris Cave joining forces with Sean Nathaniel and Mounir Hilal, we will see big changes that will result in increasing innovation, operational excellence, and global expansion.

We are more than proud to have this outstanding group of leaders in FlairsTech.

About FlairsTech

FlairsTech is a managed services provider (MSP) that has a workforce of over 1,000 professionals across five offices spread over three continents.

The company empowers over 100 global enterprises by improving internal capabilities, streamlining operations, and boosting business performance.

FlairsTech's main aim is to continue to deliver long-term value through strategic partnerships and a proven track record of 2,500+ successful projects and a 95% client retention rate.

Since their operations are built on a foundation of top talent, innovation, and excellence, the company offers 24/7 support and maintain the highest standards of quality and security, demonstrated by the ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certifications they hold, as well as full GDPR compliance.