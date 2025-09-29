Prime Medical Evaluators Welcomes Dr. Kristina Brown, D.C., I.I.E., QME To Its Distinguished Panel Of Physicians
Dr. Brown is the owner of Ambient Chiropractic and Wellness in Torrance, where she has provided patient-centered care since 2015. Her extensive background includes experience at multiple chiropractic centers across Los Angeles, treating a wide range of personal injury and rehabilitation cases. She is highly skilled in diversified chiropractic techniques, physiotherapy modalities, and rehabilitation protocols.
In March 2025, Dr. Brown successfully completed the ICAC I.I.E.–I.D.E. 44-Hour Course, earning her designation as a Qualified Medical Evaluator. This milestone reflects her dedication to delivering thorough, objective, and timely medical-legal evaluations that support case resolution with integrity.
“As a Qualified Medical Evaluator, my priority is to provide assessments that are clear, fair, and grounded in clinical expertise,” said Dr. Brown.“I am honored to join Prime Medical Evaluators and contribute to their mission of excellence in medical-legal evaluations.”
Prime Medical Evaluators is proud to welcome Dr. Brown to its distinguished panel, where her expertise, professionalism, and commitment to high-quality evaluations will further enhance the organization's mission to provide credible and timely medical assessments across California.
About Prime Medical Evaluators
Prime Medical Evaluators is a premier California-based medical-legal organization dedicated to providing high-quality Qualified Medical Evaluations. Serving the legal and medical communities with integrity, Prime Medical Evaluators partners with a network of top-tier physicians across multiple specialties. Our commitment is to deliver clear, fair, and accurate evaluations that support both applicants and the legal process.
For media inquiries please contact Eduardo P. Nam – Director of Operations (Prime Medical Evaluators)
Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
