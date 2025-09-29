Prime Medical Evaluators Welcomes Dr. Zackery Manes, D.C., QME To Its Distinguished Panel Of Physicians

MENAFN - GetNews)Prime Medical Evaluators, California's trusted resource for high-quality medical-legal evaluations, proudly announces the addition of Dr. Zackery Manes, D.C., QME to its panel of exceptional physicians. Based in Los Angeles, Dr. Manes brings an impressive background in chiropractic care, disability evaluations, and personal injury cases, making him a valuable asset to Prime Medical Evaluators' mission of providing smart, accurate, impartial, ethical, and timely Qualified Medical Evaluations (QMEs).

With a reputation for being dependable, detail-oriented, and deeply ethical, Dr. Manes embodies PME's philosophy of integrity and service. His career reflects a strong commitment to patient care and to the accuracy of medical-legal reporting, two principles that are the foundation of Prime Medical Evaluators.

Currently serving as an Associate Chiropractor at Jimmy Yu Chiropractic, Dr. Manes conducts over 1,000 disability examinations each month. His role requires not only clinical precision but also the ability to quickly identify the presence and severity of impairments. Recognized for his skill in detecting fraudulent claims and malingering, Dr. Manes ensures the integrity of evaluations while safeguarding the system from abuse.

Previously, he served as Lead Chiropractor at SoCal Spinal Decompression Center, where he independently managed a high-volume clinic. In addition to overseeing patient care, he managed all Personal Injury (PI) cases and reports for the clinic, prescribed individualized treatment plans, interpreted medical imaging, and utilized a wide range of therapies including diversified adjustments, spinal decompression, ultrasound, Class IV laser therapy, and shockwave treatment.

Dr. Manes further refined his expertise in PI cases at iMed DTLA, where he prepared PI reports and SOAP notes while tailoring treatment intensity to patient needs. His experience at Fratto Hopstock Chiropractic in La Puente expanded his repertoire of techniques, including flexion-distraction, RRT, corrective exercise, and advanced manual therapy.

Before beginning his chiropractic career, Dr. Manes gained leadership and health management experience as a Personal Training Director at LA Fitness, where he oversaw staff, developed fitness programs, and ensured client satisfaction. This early foundation in fitness and rehabilitation continues to inform his holistic approach to patient wellness.

A graduate of Southern California University of Health Sciences, Dr. Manes earned his Doctor of Chiropractic degree in 2022. He also holds a Regional Occupational Profession Certificate in Sports Medicine (2012) and a Fitness Training and Nutrition Certificate from Sierra College (2014).

“As a Qualified Medical Evaluator, I believe in the importance of accuracy, fairness, and service,” said Dr. Zackery Manes.“Joining Prime Medical Evaluators allows me to uphold those values while contributing to a trusted organization that is raising the standards for medical-legal evaluations in California.”

Prime Medical Evaluators is honored to welcome Dr. Manes as part of its distinguished network of doctors. His proven ability to balance clinical expertise with ethical responsibility makes him an invaluable partner in PME's mission to deliver evaluations that are concise, unbiased, and credible.

About Prime Medical Evaluators

Prime Medical Evaluators is a premier California-based medical-legal organization dedicated to providing high-quality Qualified Medical Evaluations. Serving the legal and medical communities with integrity, Prime Medical Evaluators partners with a network of top-tier physicians across multiple specialties. Our commitment is to deliver clear, fair, and accurate evaluations that support both patients and the legal process.

