Catherine Delcin Featured In Stand On The Shoulders Of Multi-Million-Dollar Producing Giants: A Powerful Guide To Resilience And Business Growth

Renowned attorney, entrepreneur, and thought leader Catherine Delcin has been announced as one of the distinguished contributors to Stand on the Shoulders of Multi-Million-Dollar Producing Giants , a new book offering strategies for building resilience, mental toughness, and entrepreneurial success in times of change.

The anthology, curated by #1 bestselling author, award-winning global speaker, and wealth strategist Johnny Wimbrey, brings together more than a dozen high-achieving entrepreneurs and leaders to share their personal journeys and practical tools for success. Each chapter provides a unique perspective on overcoming adversity, cultivating mindset, and creating sustainable wealth.

Catherine Delcin: Developing the Multi-Million-Dollar Giant Mindset

Catherine Delcin is the founder and managing partner of the Delcin Consulting Group, originally established in 2011 as a biotech consulting firm. Under her leadership, the company has evolved into a rapidly growing boutique law firm with offices in San Diego, Los Angeles, Northern California, Washington, D.C., and Miami, Florida. Her practice spans business law, civil litigation, intellectual property, and immigration law.

Delcin's contribution to the book expands on the principles she highlights in her own work, Multi-Million-Dollar Giant Mindset. She emphasizes that building a successful business begins with building the right mindset, cultivating character strengths such as perseverance, discipline, and optimism. By focusing on internal growth, entrepreneurs can lay the foundation to reach the million-dollar mark and beyond.

From her beginnings in Haiti to her rise as a U.S.-based attorney and entrepreneur, Delcin's life is a testament to resilience and transformation. Her message is clear: external success is fueled by internal strength.

An Inspiring Voice Among Giants

In Stand on the Shoulders of Multi-Million-Dollar Producing Giants, Delcin shares her story of determination and the mindset shifts required to thrive in turbulent times.

Valeri Bocage, CEO and President of Powerful Women International Connections, praised Delcin's contribution, saying,“This book is an essential read, offering an incredible narrative of resilience, persistence, and hope. Catherine Delcin powerfully illustrates that our understanding of life can evolve for the better.”

Justin S. Beck, entrepreneur and business executive, added,“In Catherine Delcin's journey from humble beginnings in Haiti to the heights of success as an entrepreneur, attorney, and devoted mother-we find a powerful testament to the unyielding human spirit. Catherine's life is beyond inspiring. It's a roadmap for anyone daring to dream beyond their circumstances.”

Beyond the Law: Family and Balance

Outside of her professional achievements, Catherine Delcin is devoted to her family. She is married to nature enthusiast Oded Zilpa, and together they raise their two children, Daniel and Victoria. On weekends, the Zilpa family can often be found hiking trails, exploring parks, and reconnecting with nature.

About the Book

Stand on the Shoulders of Multi-Million-Dollar Producing Giants avoids jargon-filled pep talks in favor of a step-by-step“building block” approach to personal and professional success. Each chapter concludes with a practical task, allowing readers to internalize lessons before moving forward.

The book covers themes such as:



'Participating in Your Own Rescue'

'Being Busy vs. Being Productive'

'Realizing Someone Else's Mentality Isn't Your Reality'

'Becoming a Friend to Your Future Self'

'Banishing the“Inner Try-Baby”' 'Getting Off Your“But”'

In addition to Catherine Delcin, contributors include Johnny Wimbrey, Ashley Brock, Markita Brooks, Joe Cilic, Curt Havens, Sadat Montgomery, Daine Patton, Cal Quigley, Rodney Reed, Leroy Roberts, and Chris Robinette.

Availability

Stand on the Shoulders of Multi-Million-Dollar Producing Giants is available now in hardcover (ISBN 978-1-951502-57-7) for $34.95 USD.

About Catherine Delcin

Catherine Delcin is the founder and managing partner of the Delcin Consulting Group , a boutique law firm specializing in business, civil litigation, intellectual property, and immigration law. With offices across California, Washington, D.C., and Florida, her practice has grown rapidly since its origins as a biotech consulting firm in 2011. She is also the author of Multi-Million-Dollar Giant Mindset, a speaker, and a contributor to leading publications including the American Bar Association Journal and Business Home Magazine.





