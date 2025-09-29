Industry-Leading Workforce Solutions Provider Defender Services Continues Expansion Across Southeast, Delivering Comprehensive Staffing Solutions For Manufacturing

MENAFN - GetNews)



67-Year Industry Pioneer Reinforces Market Leadership Through Advanced Safety Protocols and Multi-State Service Excellence

Columbia, South Carolina - September 29, 2025 - Defender Services, a premier workforce solutions and staffing agency with over six decades of proven experience, announces continued expansion of its comprehensive staffing services across 11 states, reinforcing its position as the Southeast's most trusted provider of janitorial staffing, security personnel, and specialized facility management solutions.

Proven Track Record in Workforce Solutions

Since 1958, Defender Services has evolved from a chemical manufacturer to a comprehensive workforce solutions provider, employing over 3,000 associates working in 11 states. The company's transformation demonstrates deep industry expertise and adaptability to changing market demands in facility management and staffing services.

Key Service Offerings Include:



Janitorial Staffing Services : Comprehensive cleaning solutions for manufacturing facilities, healthcare centers, and educational institutions

Security Services : Trained security personnel for airports, distribution centers, and industrial facilities

Material Handling : Specialized workforce for distribution and logistics operations

Building Maintenance : Complete facility maintenance staffing solutions Production Staffing : Temporary and permanent workforce solutions for manufacturing environments

Industry-Leading Safety and Compliance Standards

With 62 years of janitorial experience, Defender Services is uniquely prepared to clean and disinfect businesses following all CDC guidelines. The company's commitment to safety extends beyond cleaning protocols to encompass comprehensive workforce safety training and compliance management.

The company's core values of safety and well-being of all associates guide leadership in every decision made at Defender Services. This unwavering commitment has enabled the company to build lasting partnerships with clients across manufacturing, healthcare, education, and transportation sectors.

Competitive Advantages for Business Partners

Defender Services' "One Contact, One Contract, One Invoice" philosophy streamlines facility management for clients while delivering measurable benefits:



Reduced Workers' Compensation Liabilities : Professional management and safety protocols minimize workplace incidents

Lower Recruitment Costs : Elimination of hiring processes and Human Resources demands

Variable Cost Structure : Converting fixed labor costs to variable expenses increases capital availability On-Site Management : Quality inspections and compliance oversight ensure consistent service delivery

Technology Integration and Innovation

The company continues to invest in cutting-edge safety technology, including the InstaScan system-an integrated hardware and software solution for employee and visitor temperature screening, demonstrating commitment to workplace safety innovation.

Market Sectors Served

Defender Services provides comprehensive facility management across diverse industries:



Manufacturing Facilities : Textile plants, tire manufacturing, and industrial production

Healthcare Facilities : Hospitals, clinics, and medical centers

Educational Institutions : Universities, colleges, and school districts

Transportation Hubs : Airports and logistics centers

Distribution Centers : Warehousing and fulfillment operations Event Centers : Conference facilities and entertainment venues



About Defender Services

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, Defender Services is a leading workforce solutions provider specializing in janitorial staffing, security services , and comprehensive facility management. The company's 60-year reputation has been formed through quality work and exceptional service delivery, serving clients across 11 states with over 3,000 dedicated associates.

For more information about Defender Services' comprehensive workforce solutions, visit or call (803) 776-4220.

Industry Contact

Nicky McCarter Defender Services Phone: (803) 776-4220 Email: ...

