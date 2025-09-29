Industry-Leading Workforce Solutions Provider Defender Services Continues Expansion Across Southeast, Delivering Comprehensive Staffing Solutions For Manufacturing
67-Year Industry Pioneer Reinforces Market Leadership Through Advanced Safety Protocols and Multi-State Service Excellence
Columbia, South Carolina - September 29, 2025 - Defender Services, a premier workforce solutions and staffing agency with over six decades of proven experience, announces continued expansion of its comprehensive staffing services across 11 states, reinforcing its position as the Southeast's most trusted provider of janitorial staffing, security personnel, and specialized facility management solutions.
Proven Track Record in Workforce Solutions
Since 1958, Defender Services has evolved from a chemical manufacturer to a comprehensive workforce solutions provider, employing over 3,000 associates working in 11 states. The company's transformation demonstrates deep industry expertise and adaptability to changing market demands in facility management and staffing services.
Key Service Offerings Include:
Janitorial Staffing Services : Comprehensive cleaning solutions for manufacturing facilities, healthcare centers, and educational institutions
Security Services : Trained security personnel for airports, distribution centers, and industrial facilities
Material Handling : Specialized workforce for distribution and logistics operations
Building Maintenance : Complete facility maintenance staffing solutions
Production Staffing : Temporary and permanent workforce solutions for manufacturing environments
Industry-Leading Safety and Compliance Standards
With 62 years of janitorial experience, Defender Services is uniquely prepared to clean and disinfect businesses following all CDC guidelines. The company's commitment to safety extends beyond cleaning protocols to encompass comprehensive workforce safety training and compliance management.
The company's core values of safety and well-being of all associates guide leadership in every decision made at Defender Services. This unwavering commitment has enabled the company to build lasting partnerships with clients across manufacturing, healthcare, education, and transportation sectors.
Competitive Advantages for Business Partners
Defender Services' "One Contact, One Contract, One Invoice" philosophy streamlines facility management for clients while delivering measurable benefits:
Reduced Workers' Compensation Liabilities : Professional management and safety protocols minimize workplace incidents
Lower Recruitment Costs : Elimination of hiring processes and Human Resources demands
Variable Cost Structure : Converting fixed labor costs to variable expenses increases capital availability
On-Site Management : Quality inspections and compliance oversight ensure consistent service delivery
Technology Integration and Innovation
The company continues to invest in cutting-edge safety technology, including the InstaScan system-an integrated hardware and software solution for employee and visitor temperature screening, demonstrating commitment to workplace safety innovation.
Market Sectors Served
Defender Services provides comprehensive facility management across diverse industries:
Manufacturing Facilities : Textile plants, tire manufacturing, and industrial production
Healthcare Facilities : Hospitals, clinics, and medical centers
Educational Institutions : Universities, colleges, and school districts
Transportation Hubs : Airports and logistics centers
Distribution Centers : Warehousing and fulfillment operations
Event Centers : Conference facilities and entertainment venues
About Defender Services
Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, Defender Services is a leading workforce solutions provider specializing in janitorial staffing, security services , and comprehensive facility management. The company's 60-year reputation has been formed through quality work and exceptional service delivery, serving clients across 11 states with over 3,000 dedicated associates.
For more information about Defender Services' comprehensive workforce solutions, visit or call (803) 776-4220.
Industry Contact
Nicky McCarter Defender Services Phone: (803) 776-4220 Email: ...
