UK PM Expresses Support To Trump Peace Plan In Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Sept 29 (KUNA) -- UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has welcomed on Monday Donald Trump's plan for peace in Gaza and called on Hamas to agree to it.
In a brief press release, the British premier urged Hamas to "end the misery, by laying down their arms and releasing all remaining hostages".
The remarks came after the US President's 20-point plan was unveiled earlier and Israeli occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threw his support behind it at a press conference at the White House.
Starmer said, "the new US initiative to deliver an end to the war in Gaza is profoundly welcome and I am grateful for President Trump's leadership."
"We strongly support his efforts to end the fighting, release the hostages and ensure the provision of urgent humanitarian assistance for the people of Gaza.
This is our top priority and should happen immediately," Starmer added. (end)
