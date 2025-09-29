Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crown Prince Returns Home


2025-09-29 07:13:27
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 29 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation returned to Kuwait after an official visit to the United Kingdom.
His Highness the Crown Prince was accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, and senior state officials. (end)
