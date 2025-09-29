Manhattan Spousal Support Attorney Richard Roman Shum Announces Guidance On Alimony And Maintenance In New York

New York, NY - Manhattan spousal support attorney Richard Roman Shum ( ) of the Law Office of Richard Roman Shum, Esq. announced updated public guidance on how New York courts evaluate and calculate spousal maintenance. Drawing on more than a decade of focused family law practice in New York City, Mr. Shum outlines what spousal support is, when courts award it, and how recent legal and tax developments affect divorcing spouses. The initiative reflects the firm's ongoing commitment to clear, accessible information for individuals navigating divorce and financial transition in New York.

Spousal support, sometimes called alimony, refers to payments from a higher-earning spouse to a lower-earning spouse during or after divorce to promote financial stability. In New York's no-fault framework, awards are not automatic and depend on factors such as the length of the marriage, income, and earning capacity of each party, the marital standard of living, age and health, and each spouse's contributions to the household and careers. The guidance clarifies that the commonly used terms alimony and spousal support describe the same concept. To assist the community, the Manhattan spousal support attorney details how courts balance these factors to reach fair outcomes that address post-divorce needs.

The firm's overview also summarizes New York's statutory formulas used as starting points for support calculations. When the payor also owes child support, a typical guideline subtracts 25 percent of the payee's income from 20 percent of the payor's income. Where child support is not in play, a commonly applied guideline subtracts 20 percent of the payee's income from 30 percent of the payor's income. The examples note that calculations interact with caps and floors, including an income cap that was 203,000 dollars in 2022 and a self-support reserve that was 18,347 dollars in 2022. Judges may deviate after weighing statutory factors. By walking through real numbers and constraints, the Manhattan spousal support attorney highlights what parties can expect at a preliminary stage and why documentation of income and expenses matters.

Beyond eligibility and formulas, the firm addresses process and timing. Parties may negotiate spousal maintenance in a settlement. If no agreement is reached, either spouse may petition in Family Court for temporary support and later seek post-divorce maintenance in the Supreme Court. The guidance explains modification and enforcement mechanisms, including how a material change in circumstances, remarriage of the recipient, or other statutory events can alter or end an order. Tax treatment receives special attention. For divorce or separation instruments executed on or after January 1, 2019, payments are not deductible to the payor and are not taxable to the recipient, a significant shift introduced by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. These tax rules often influence settlement strategy and payment structures. Collectively, the materials are intended to help residents of Manhattan and the broader New York region understand legal rights and obligations and to promote informed decision-making during a stressful period.

About Law Office of Richard Roman Shum, Esq.:

The Law Office of Richard Roman Shum, Esq. is a New York City family law practice serving clients in Manhattan and across the five boroughs. The firm represents clients in divorce, spousal maintenance, custody and visitation, and equitable distribution matters, as well as modifications and enforcement proceedings. Attorney Richard Roman Shum provides strategic advocacy tailored to each client's goals while prioritizing clarity, efficiency, and durable results. For consultations or additional information, contact the firm at (646) 259-3416 or visit the firm's website to request a consultation.

