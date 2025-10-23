403
ICE Detains Undocumented Immigrants with Criminal Records
(MENAFN) The Department of Homeland Security announced on Wednesday that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) apprehended nine undocumented immigrants with prior criminal records during a raid on Canal Street in New York City.
According to the agency, those taken into custody had criminal backgrounds involving offenses such as "robbery, burglary, domestic violence, assaulting law enforcement, counterfeiting, drug trafficking, drug possession, and forgery."
ICE criticized the previous US administration for inadequate action, highlighting that five of the detainees had entered the United States under the Joe Biden administration.
Describing the enforcement as a "targeted, intelligence-driven" effort aimed at combating counterfeit goods sales, the agency also reported that protesters interfered with law enforcement by blocking vehicles and physically assaulting officers.
Four individuals were arrested for assaulting law enforcement personnel, and another was charged with obstruction.
The New York Police Department sought to distance itself from the operation, clarifying that it had "no involvement in the federal operation that took place on Canal Street."
New York Governor Kathy Hochul condemned the raid, posting on the social media platform X that US President Donald Trump "claims he's targeting the 'worst of the worst.' Today his agents used batons and pepper spray on street vendors and bystanders on Canal Street."
She further added, "You don't make New York safer by attacking New Yorkers."
