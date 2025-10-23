403
Greece Confronts Emerging Poverty Challenges
(MENAFN) Greece continues to grapple with enduring, changing, and newly arising forms of poverty, with almost 27% of its population projected to face the risk of poverty or social exclusion in 2025, a report revealed on Wednesday.
According to the Greek Anti-Poverty Network’s seventh annual report, factors such as low work intensity, insufficient wages, job instability, and the gap between income levels and the high cost of essential goods and energy keep many workers trapped in poverty, despite some individual progress.
The report highlights that the Minimum Guaranteed Income (MGI) only reaches 60% of the poverty threshold, which is considered inadequate by European standards, while child poverty remains alarmingly high at 22.4%.
Pointing out that Greece has the lowest purchasing power for wages and pensions across Europe, and that the tax system places a disproportionate burden on financially vulnerable households, the report asserts that current social policies aimed at supporting the most at-risk groups have failed to lift them out of poverty.
The report further stressed, “There is a need for more effective cooperation at all levels of governance. Empowering civil society and the meaningful participation of those directly affected are prerequisites for achieving the Europe 2030 poverty reduction goals."
