Family Behavioral Health Services Opens In Union, NJ To Expand Accessible Mental Health Care

MENAFN - GetNews) Doctorate-prepared psychiatric nurse practitioner brings school-based expertise to children, teens, and adults







Union, NJ - Family Behavioral Health Services, LLC has officially opened its doors at 2003 Morris Avenue, Suite 1A in Union, New Jersey, offering psychiatric and counseling services designed to meet the needs of children, adolescents, and adults. Led by Dr. Assumpta Ekeh, PMHNP, a doctorate-prepared psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioner and former school nurse, the clinic specializes in conditions such as ADHD, Autism spectrum disorders, mood and adjustment disorders, anxiety, and depression.

Dr. Ekeh brings a unique perspective to the practice, drawing from her years as a certified school nurse in East Orange Public Schools, where she worked closely with students, families, and educators. Her experience provides deep insight into the challenges faced by young people in academic settings and informs her collaborative, family-centered approach to care.

“At Family Behavioral Health Services, we believe that accessible, compassionate, and evidence-based care can transform lives,” said Dr. Ekeh.“Our mission is to provide support not only for individuals, but also for the families, teachers, and caregivers who play a vital role in mental health recovery.”

The practice is distinguished by its flexible evening and Saturday appointments, along with telehealth options, making care more accessible to working families, students, and professionals with busy schedules. Family Behavioral Health Services is currently accepting new patients and works with major insurance providers, including Aetna, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield, Medicaid, and Medicare.

Services offered include:



Comprehensive psychiatric evaluations

Medication management

Individual psychotherapy Ongoing support for children, teens, and adults with neurodevelopmental and mood disorders

About Family Behavioral Health Services

Family Behavioral Health Services, LLC is a mental health clinic based in Union, New Jersey. Founded by Dr. Assumpta Ekeh, PMHNP, the practice provides psychiatric evaluations, medication management, and counseling services to children, adolescents, and adults. With evening, weekend, and telehealth availability, the clinic is committed to bridging access gaps in behavioral health and empowering families with compassionate, personalized care.

Website:

Address: Family Behavioral Health Services, LLC, 2003 Morris Avenue, Suite 1A, Union, NJ, 07083.