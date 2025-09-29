Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Poland Continues Funding Starlink Terminals In Ukraine

2025-09-29 07:07:20
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

Fedorov said that during the war, this technology is critical to keeping hospitals, schools, key infrastructure, and frontline regions connected.

"Currently, over 50,000 Starlink terminals are operating in Ukraine. More than 29,000 were provided by our Polish partners," Fedorov wrote.

Read also: Sikorski says Poland's Starlink funding among 'best money spent' on Ukraine

He thanked Poland's Minister of Digital Affairs, Krzysztof Gawkowski and the Polish government for their solidarity with and steadfast support for Ukraine.

