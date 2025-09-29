Ukrainian Stand Presented At Festival Of Cultures In Tashkent

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the embassy reported this on its Facebook pag .

Festival guests had the opportunity to enjoy traditional Ukrainian cuisine: visitors feasted on delicious varenyky, fragrant borscht, Crimean Tatar kobete, and other national dishes.

The culinary event had an important charitable purpose – all funds raised were directed to humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

Thanks to the active participation and support of festival guests, almost 8 million sum (UZS) was raised. All funds will be transferred to humanitarian needs through the global fundraising platform United24.

This cultural event demonstrated unity and the importance of humanitarian support, as well as promoting cultural exchange between nations.

Photo: Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Uzbekistan / Facebook