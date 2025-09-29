Qatari PM Confirms Israeli Occupation PM Officially Apologized For Attack On Doha
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Sept 29 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani confirmed Monday that the Israeli occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has officially apologized for the attack on Doha and on Qatar's sovereignty, thanking the US President Donald Trump for his efforts in achieving peace in the region.
A statement from the Qatari foreign ministry said, "Donald Trump held a phone call with Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, and Prime Minister of Israel, as part of US efforts to address the repercussions of the Israeli aggression that targeted a residential neighborhood in Doha, which housed the headquarters of the Hamas negotiating delegation, and the resulting flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar."
The statement added, "at the beginning of the call, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs thanked the US President for his efforts to achieve peace in the region, including guarantees that aggression against the State of Qatar would not be repeated and the United States commitment to its defense partnership with Qatar."
The statement noted, "during the call, the Israeli Prime Minister apologized for the attack on Doha and on Qatar's sovereignty, which resulted in the martyrdom of Qatari citizen Badr Al-Dosari, pledging to not repeat any targeting of Qatari territory in the future."
The statement said, "Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed the State of Qatar's absolute and unequivocal rejection of any infringement on its sovereignty under any circumstances, emphasizing that protecting its citizens and residents is a top priority."
The statement added, the Qatari premier "further expressed appreciation for the assurances conveyed to safeguard the State of Qatar from being a target, and for the commitments undertaken to ensure that such violations will not be repeated."
The statement noted, "this underscores the State of Qatar's readiness to continue engaging in efforts to bring an end to the war in the Gaza Strip, within the framework of the US President's initiative, which reflects the consistent approach of Qatar in addressing crises through diplomatic means, and in line with its role in promoting regional security and stability." (end)
