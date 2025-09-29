J & K Police To Monitor Social Media For Anti-National Content

Representational Photo

Srinagar- Kashmir Police chief V K Birdi on Monday reviewed the security scenario of Kashmir valley and called for proactive intelligence gathering and enhanced monitoring of social media platforms to curb the spread of misinformation, propaganda, and anti-national content.

Birdi, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, chaired a comprehensive security review meeting at the Police Control Room, where range deputy inspectors general of police (DIsG) and senior superintendents of police (SSsP) briefed him on the overall law and order situation, ongoing anti-terror operations, and public safety measures in their respective jurisdictions.

The deliberations also focused on critical issues including actions under the NDPS Act, achieving zero-terror recruitment, strengthening district-level security grids, and property attachment proceedings against terror elements. Birdi stressed the importance of swift response mechanisms to effectively tackle emerging threats and directed officers to intensify area domination and night patrolling in sensitive locations.

Addressing the growing concern of drug abuse in the region, the IGP instructed officers to step up anti-narcotics operations, increase surveillance on offenders, and work actively toward dismantling drug networks. He underlined the need for community outreach and rehabilitation as part of a comprehensive anti-narcotics strategy.