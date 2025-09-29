Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Growth Driven By Direct And Indirect Cooling Technologies Worldwide

The Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Size is valued at USD 5.62 Billion in 2024 and is predicted to reach USD 65.94 Billion by the year 2034 at an 28.1% CAGR during the forecast period for 2025-2034.

Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:

Key factors influencing the global data center liquid cooling market are:



Growing interest in high-performance computing

A growing number of data centers Technological developments in liquid cooling

The following are the primary obstacles to the data center liquid cooling market's expansion:



High starting investment cost

Strict regulatory compliance Lack of knowledge

Future expansion opportunities for the global data center liquid cooling market include:



Increasing strategic partnerships with major market players

Increasing investments in infrastructure Rising carbon footprint awareness encourages liquid cooling innovation

Key Industry Insights and Findings from the Report:



The market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by the rising number of data centers and increasing demand for cloud-based data storage solutions.

The adoption of sustainable cooling technologies, the need for enhanced energy efficiency, and the rising demand for high-performance computing are key factors propelling the data center liquid cooling market.

North America held the largest share of global market revenue in 2023, maintaining a dominant position within the industry. However, stringent regulatory requirements and the high initial cost of implementation remain significant challenges to market expansion.

Market Analysis:

Data center liquid cooling systems optimize operational efficiency by employing water or dielectric fluids to effectively dissipate heat produced by high-performance computing equipment. The liquid cooling market is experiencing robust growth, primarily driven by increasing demand for advanced computing applications, including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and other data-intensive workloads.

These applications generate substantial thermal output, underscoring the need for reliable and efficient thermal management solutions. Furthermore, the rising emphasis on energy efficiency, coupled with the global expansion of data center infrastructure, is encouraging organizations to adopt liquid-based cooling technologies over conventional air-cooling methods, providing enhanced temperature control and reduced energy consumption.

List of Prominent Players in the Data Center Liquid Cooling Market:



Super Micro Computer, Inc.

LiquidCool Solutions

Schneider Electric

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Accelsius

Legrand

STULZ GMBH

Asetek, Inc.

Asperitas

Chilldyne, Inc.

COOLIT SYSTEMS

DCX INC.

GRC, Inc.

Iceotope

LiquidStack Holding B.V.

Submer

PEZY Computing Inc.

Mikros Technologies

Nortek Air Solutions, LLC

TMGcore, Inc.

Koolance, Inc.

Vertiv Group Corp.

ZutaCore, Inc.

Coolcentric

Midas Immersion Cooling Motivair Corporation

Recent Developments:



In February 2024, ServerDomes CEO David Jackson and LiquidCool Solutions announced a partnership that will increase the capacity and efficiency of ServerDomes' industry-leading edge data centers while broadening the distribution of LiquidCool's rack-based, liquid-cool servers.

In February 2025, Supermicro, Inc., which offers complete IT solutions for AI/ML, HPC, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge, announced that its end-to-end AI data center Building Block Solutions®, sped up by the NVIDIA Blackwell platform, is now available in full production. In October 2024, Supermicro, Inc., a Complete IT Solution Provider for AI, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge, is using the NVIDIA Blackwell platform to accelerate the industry's shift to liquid-cooled data centers and provide a new energy-efficiency paradigm for the rapidly increasing energy demands of new AI infrastructures. The NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 platform powers Supermicro's industry-leading end-to-end liquid-cooling solutions, which are capable of exascale computing in a single rack. The company has begun sampling to choose clients for full-scale manufacturing.

Market Dynamics: Data Center Liquid Cooling

Market Drivers: Increasing Global Demand for Data Centers

The rapid expansion of data centers worldwide is a primary driver of growth in the data center liquid cooling market. Rising demand for cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and big data analytics has led to higher-density data center configurations, which generate significantly elevated thermal loads.

Traditional air-cooling systems often struggle to manage these heat levels efficiently. In contrast, liquid cooling technologies provide superior energy efficiency, advanced thermal regulation, and enhanced environmental sustainability. These advantages are encouraging the adoption of liquid cooling solutions across a variety of data center types, including edge, enterprise, and hyperscale facilities.

Challenges: Substantial Capital Investment Requirements

Despite the operational benefits, the adoption of liquid cooling systems is constrained by considerable upfront capital expenditures. Costs associated with specialized equipment, system integration, infrastructure upgrades, and ongoing technical maintenance pose significant financial challenges. Additionally, the complexity of liquid cooling solutions-requiring skilled personnel and tailored retrofitting for existing facilities-can limit implementation, particularly among small and medium-sized enterprises, thereby moderating overall market growth.

North America Is Expected To Grow With The Highest CAGR During The Forecast Period

The North American data center liquid cooling market is projected to secure a significant share of global revenues and demonstrate robust growth throughout the forecast period. This expansion is primarily driven by rising demand for cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and high-performance computing applications. Adoption of liquid cooling technologies is further supported by the rapid proliferation of colocation and hyperscale data centers, alongside the implementation of stringent energy efficiency regulations.

Market growth is additionally reinforced by sustainability initiatives, continuous technological advancements in liquid cooling solutions, and increased investment in edge data center infrastructure. Government policies promoting environmentally sustainable data center operations, coupled with the presence of major technology enterprises, further consolidate North America's leading position within the global market.

Segmentation of Data Center Liquid Cooling Market-

By End-Use Industry-



Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Banking

IT and Telecom

Government and Public Sector

Manufacturing

Healthcare Retail

By Data Center-



Hyper-scale

Colocation Enterprise

By Solution-



Indirect Cooling Direct Cooling

By Region-

North America-



The US

Canada Mexico

Europe-



Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-



China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-



GCC Countries

South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

