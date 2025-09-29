Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market Expansion Fueled By Rising Consumer Demand For Customized Skincare And Haircare
The Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market Size is valued at USD 3.12 Billion in 2024 and is predicted to reach USD 14.83 Billion by the year 2034 at a 17.0% CAGR during the forecast period for 2025-2034.
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global next-generation personalized beauty market are:
-
Growing demand for customized skincare products
Increasing consumer expenditure
Technological developments
The following are the primary obstacles to the next-generation personalized beauty market's expansion:
-
High cost
Strict regulations on product safety
Lack of consumer awareness
Future expansion opportunities for the global next-generation personalized beauty market include:
-
Increasing consumer demand for sustainable beauty
An increased understanding of skin health
Major players are collaborating with IT companies to develop customized solutions
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the Report:
-
The next-generation personalized beauty industry is rising due to growing consumer spending and technological advancements in product manufacture.
The market for next-generation personalized beauty is driven by growing consumer demand for personalization, sustainability movements, digital beauty platforms, and advancements in skin diagnostics.
North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of global revenue in 2023.
One of the significant concerns restraining industry growth is the high cost of personalized beauty products.
Market Analysis:
The rising consumer demand for skincare, haircare, and cosmetic products tailored to individual needs is driving growth in the next-generation personalized beauty market. Advances in artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and skin diagnostics are enabling hyper-personalization, thereby enhancing product efficacy.
Additionally, the proliferation of digital beauty platforms, virtual try-on technologies, and e-commerce channels is accelerating market adoption. The integration of microbiome research, genetic analysis, and smart cosmetic devices further refines customized solutions, positioning personalization as a key trend shaping the industry's future.
List of Prominent Players in the Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market:
-
AN EPIGENCARE BRAND
Beiersdorf (NIVEA SKiN GUiDE)
BITE Beauty
CODAGE
Coty Inc.
Curology
DermaCare
Duolab
EpigenCare Inc.
eSalon
Estée Lauder Inc.
FitSkin Inc
Function of Beauty LLC
HautAI
insitU Cosmetics Ltd.
IOMA Paris
Kiehl's Apothecary Preparations
Krigler
L'Oréal's
Laboté
Luna Fofo
My Beauty Matches
mySkin
Nioxin
Nomige
NU S.KIN
Olay (Skin Care App)
Perfect Corp
Preemadonna Inc.
Prose
Proven Skincare
Revieve
Shiseido
Skin Authority
Skin Inc.
SkinCeuticals Custom D.O.S.E.
SKINSHIFT
SKINTELLI
Ulta Beauty, Inc.
Recent Developments:
-
In January 2025, Coty one of the biggest beauty companies in the world with a portfolio of iconic brands in skin and body care, color cosmetics, and fragrance, has partnered with the world-renowned crystal house Swarovski to announce a long-term beauty license that will allow them to create, manufacture, and market a new fragrance vision.
In December 2024, Global leader in beauty and wellbeing Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. was named the top company in the world for beauty and wellness device systems by Euromonitor International Ltd., which disseminates the most thorough market research on the skin-care sector worldwide. Based on the unique analysis and methods of Euromonitor's Nu Skin is the best-selling beauty and wellness device system firm in the world.
In March 2024, one of the biggest beauty companies in the world, Coty Inc., has announced that its new Gucci Eau de Parfum, Where My Heart Beats, will be the first fragrance to be distributed worldwide that is made entirely of recycled carbon emissions and alcohol.
Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market Dynamics
Market Drivers: Increasing Demand for Customized Skincare Solutions
The growth of the next-generation personalized beauty market is primarily driven by the rising consumer demand for skincare products tailored to individual skin types, concerns, and lifestyles. Advanced technologies, including AI-powered diagnostics, DNA analysis, and microbiome-based formulations, enhance the effectiveness of these products, further fueling adoption.
In addition, the expansion of e-commerce and digital beauty platforms has improved accessibility to personalized solutions. Trends emphasizing clean beauty and sustainable practices are also encouraging the development of eco-friendly, customized formulations, supporting continued market growth.
Challenges: Elevated Costs of Personalized Beauty Products
The adoption of next-generation personalized beauty solutions is constrained by their relatively high costs. The use of premium ingredients, sophisticated AI-driven diagnostics, and individualized formulations increases production expenses, limiting affordability for a broader consumer base.
Additional costs arise from technological integration, research and development efforts, and the complexities of supply chain management. Limited economies of scale further contribute to elevated pricing, posing a barrier to widespread market penetration despite growing consumer interest in personalized beauty solutions.
North America Is Expected To Grow With The Highest CAGR During The Forecast Period
The North American next-generation personalized beauty market is projected to secure a substantial revenue share and grow at a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the coming years. This growth is primarily attributed to increasing consumer demand for personalized cosmetics, skincare, and haircare solutions. The region benefits from extensive e-commerce penetration, advanced AI-driven beauty technologies, and rising investments in biotechnology-based personalization.
Furthermore, heightened awareness of sustainability, clean beauty, and premium skincare continues to support market expansion. North America's position as a key hub for personalized beauty is reinforced by the presence of leading beauty corporations, technology-focused startups, and strategic collaborations, all of which contribute to accelerating innovation and market development.
Segmentation of Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market-
By Product-
-
Skincare
Haircare
Make-up
Fragrances
Others
By Application-
-
Consultation/Digital Questionnaires
Apps and Specialized Hardware
Home Test Kits
Others
By Region-
North America-
-
The US
Canada
Mexico
Europe-
-
Germany
The UK
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
-
China
Japan
India
South Korea
South East Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
-
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
-
GCC Countries
South Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
