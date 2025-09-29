Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market Expansion Fueled By Rising Consumer Demand For Customized Skincare And Haircare

The Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market Size is valued at USD 3.12 Billion in 2024 and is predicted to reach USD 14.83 Billion by the year 2034 at a 17.0% CAGR during the forecast period for 2025-2034.

Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:

Key factors influencing the global next-generation personalized beauty market are:



Growing demand for customized skincare products

Increasing consumer expenditure Technological developments

The following are the primary obstacles to the next-generation personalized beauty market's expansion:



High cost

Strict regulations on product safety Lack of consumer awareness

Future expansion opportunities for the global next-generation personalized beauty market include:



Increasing consumer demand for sustainable beauty

An increased understanding of skin health Major players are collaborating with IT companies to develop customized solutions

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the Report:



The next-generation personalized beauty industry is rising due to growing consumer spending and technological advancements in product manufacture.

The market for next-generation personalized beauty is driven by growing consumer demand for personalization, sustainability movements, digital beauty platforms, and advancements in skin diagnostics.

North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of global revenue in 2023. One of the significant concerns restraining industry growth is the high cost of personalized beauty products.

Market Analysis:

The rising consumer demand for skincare, haircare, and cosmetic products tailored to individual needs is driving growth in the next-generation personalized beauty market. Advances in artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and skin diagnostics are enabling hyper-personalization, thereby enhancing product efficacy.

Additionally, the proliferation of digital beauty platforms, virtual try-on technologies, and e-commerce channels is accelerating market adoption. The integration of microbiome research, genetic analysis, and smart cosmetic devices further refines customized solutions, positioning personalization as a key trend shaping the industry's future.

List of Prominent Players in the Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market:



AN EPIGENCARE BRAND

Beiersdorf (NIVEA SKiN GUiDE)

BITE Beauty

CODAGE

Coty Inc.

Curology

DermaCare

Duolab

EpigenCare Inc.

eSalon

Estée Lauder Inc.

FitSkin Inc

Function of Beauty LLC

HautAI

insitU Cosmetics Ltd.

IOMA Paris

Kiehl's Apothecary Preparations

Krigler

L'Oréal's

Laboté

Luna Fofo

My Beauty Matches

mySkin

Nioxin

Nomige

NU S.KIN

Olay (Skin Care App)

Perfect Corp

Preemadonna Inc.

Prose

Proven Skincare

Revieve

Shiseido

Skin Authority

Skin Inc.

SkinCeuticals Custom D.O.S.E.

SKINSHIFT

SKINTELLI Ulta Beauty, Inc.

Recent Developments:



In January 2025, Coty one of the biggest beauty companies in the world with a portfolio of iconic brands in skin and body care, color cosmetics, and fragrance, has partnered with the world-renowned crystal house Swarovski to announce a long-term beauty license that will allow them to create, manufacture, and market a new fragrance vision.

In December 2024, Global leader in beauty and wellbeing Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. was named the top company in the world for beauty and wellness device systems by Euromonitor International Ltd., which disseminates the most thorough market research on the skin-care sector worldwide. Based on the unique analysis and methods of Euromonitor's Nu Skin is the best-selling beauty and wellness device system firm in the world. In March 2024, one of the biggest beauty companies in the world, Coty Inc., has announced that its new Gucci Eau de Parfum, Where My Heart Beats, will be the first fragrance to be distributed worldwide that is made entirely of recycled carbon emissions and alcohol.

Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market Dynamics

Market Drivers: Increasing Demand for Customized Skincare Solutions

The growth of the next-generation personalized beauty market is primarily driven by the rising consumer demand for skincare products tailored to individual skin types, concerns, and lifestyles. Advanced technologies, including AI-powered diagnostics, DNA analysis, and microbiome-based formulations, enhance the effectiveness of these products, further fueling adoption.

In addition, the expansion of e-commerce and digital beauty platforms has improved accessibility to personalized solutions. Trends emphasizing clean beauty and sustainable practices are also encouraging the development of eco-friendly, customized formulations, supporting continued market growth.

Challenges: Elevated Costs of Personalized Beauty Products

The adoption of next-generation personalized beauty solutions is constrained by their relatively high costs. The use of premium ingredients, sophisticated AI-driven diagnostics, and individualized formulations increases production expenses, limiting affordability for a broader consumer base.

Additional costs arise from technological integration, research and development efforts, and the complexities of supply chain management. Limited economies of scale further contribute to elevated pricing, posing a barrier to widespread market penetration despite growing consumer interest in personalized beauty solutions.

North America Is Expected To Grow With The Highest CAGR During The Forecast Period

The North American next-generation personalized beauty market is projected to secure a substantial revenue share and grow at a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the coming years. This growth is primarily attributed to increasing consumer demand for personalized cosmetics, skincare, and haircare solutions. The region benefits from extensive e-commerce penetration, advanced AI-driven beauty technologies, and rising investments in biotechnology-based personalization.

Furthermore, heightened awareness of sustainability, clean beauty, and premium skincare continues to support market expansion. North America's position as a key hub for personalized beauty is reinforced by the presence of leading beauty corporations, technology-focused startups, and strategic collaborations, all of which contribute to accelerating innovation and market development.

Segmentation of Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market-

By Product-



Skincare

Haircare

Make-up

Fragrances Others

By Application-



Consultation/Digital Questionnaires

Apps and Specialized Hardware

Home Test Kits Others

By Region-

North America-



The US

Canada Mexico

Europe-



Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-



China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-



GCC Countries

South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

