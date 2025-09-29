Purpose Investments Inc. Announces 2025 Third Quarter Distributions For Purpose Specialty Lending Trust

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. is pleased to announce the 2025 third quarter distributions for Purpose Specialty Lending Trust.

Ticker Symbol Distribution
per share/unit 		Ex Distribution Date Record Date Payable Date
Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class A Unlisted $0.8024 09/29/2025 09/29/2025 10/23/2025
Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class F Unlisted $0.8292 09/29/2025 09/29/2025 10/23/2025
Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class U Unlisted US$ 0.7563 09/29/2025 09/29/2025 10/23/2025
Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class A1, Series 2 Unlisted $0.9274 09/29/2025 09/29/2025 10/23/2025
Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class F, Series 3 Unlisted $0.9599 09/29/2025 09/29/2025 10/23/2025


The distributions represent both income earned by the Fund and return of capital to the Fund's unitholders. The actual breakdown of distributions paid for the 2025 tax year will be reported to the brokers through CDS Clearing and Depositary Services Inc. in early 2026.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments Inc. is an asset management company with more than $26 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information please contact:
Keera Hart
...
905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


