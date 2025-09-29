Beyond Gaza: How Trump's 20-Point Deal Aims To End The War And Rewire Middle East Politics
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Donald Trump has unveiled a 20-point plan to halt the Gaza war, putting himself at the center of what he calls“Principles for Peace.” The proposal demands an immediate ceasefire and the release of all hostages within 72 hours.
It also calls for Hamas to be disarmed, its tunnels and weapons factories destroyed, and Israeli troops to withdraw in stages once security goals are met. If Hamas refuses, Trump pledged full U.S. support for Israel to continue its military campaign.
Standing at the White House with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump said Arab and Muslim governments, from Saudi Arabia to Qatar, the UAE, Jordan, and Egypt, had backed the framework. European leaders were also consulted.
Trump announced the creation of a new international“Board of Peace,” which he would chair, to guide Gaza's transition and recruit a technocratic administration with no role for Hamas or the Palestinian Authority.
Former U.K. prime minister Tony Blair was mentioned as a potential member.
Beyond Gaza: How Trump's 20-Point Deal Aims to End the War and Rewire Middle East Politics
Netanyahu endorsed the outline, calling it consistent with Israel's five conditions for ending the war:
If Hamas accepts, Israel would begin a phased pullback. If not, Netanyahu said, Israel would“finish the job.”
Behind the plan lies a broader push. Trump and Netanyahu see a chance to expand the Abraham Accords and draw more Arab and Muslim states into normalization with Israel.
Qatar, long a mediator with Hamas, was highlighted as part of a new trilateral channel with Israel and the United States.
For Trump, the proposal is a chance to recast himself as indispensable to Middle East diplomacy. For Netanyahu, it offers a potential answer to domestic pressure over hostages and war fatigue.
The road ahead is steep. Hamas must agree and enforce discipline on the ground. Arab states must carry out security tasks in Gaza.
Israel must accept international verification it trusts. A functioning administration must emerge without Hamas or the unreformed Palestinian Authority.
If those conditions are met, the fighting could end swiftly, with outside powers underwriting Gaza's reconstruction.
If not, Trump and Netanyahu have already set the fallback: renewed war, this time with Washington's explicit backing.
