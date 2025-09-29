Firefly Aerospace INVESTIGATION: Kirby Mcinerney LLP Announces Investigation Into Potential Securities Fraud On Behalf Of Investors (FLY)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Firefly Aerospace (“Firefly” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:FLY). The investigation concerns whether the Company may have violated federal securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

What Happened?

On August 7, 2025 Firefly offered 19,296,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $45.00 per share. On September 22, 2025, Firefly reported its initial quarterly results as a public company since its initial public offering. In doing so, Firefly reported revenue of $15.5 million, a year-over-year decline of more than 27% while Firefly reported total operating expenses of $58.3 million, a year-over-year increase of more than 12%. On this news, the price of Firefly shares declined by $7.58 per share, or approximately 15.31%, from $49.52 per share on September 22, 2025 to close at $41.94 on September 23, 2025.

What to Do Next?

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

