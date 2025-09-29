Firefly Aerospace INVESTIGATION: Kirby Mcinerney LLP Announces Investigation Into Potential Securities Fraud On Behalf Of Investors (FLY)
[LEARN MORE ABOUT THE INVESTIGATION ]
What Happened?
On August 7, 2025 Firefly offered 19,296,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $45.00 per share. On September 22, 2025, Firefly reported its initial quarterly results as a public company since its initial public offering. In doing so, Firefly reported revenue of $15.5 million, a year-over-year decline of more than 27% while Firefly reported total operating expenses of $58.3 million, a year-over-year increase of more than 12%. On this news, the price of Firefly shares declined by $7.58 per share, or approximately 15.31%, from $49.52 per share on September 22, 2025 to close at $41.94 on September 23, 2025.
What to Do Next?
If you acquired Firefly securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LL by email at ... , or by filling out the form below to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.
[CONTACT US]
Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
Contacts
Kirby McInerney LLP
Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.
212-699-1171
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Falconx Launches First Ethereum Staking Rate Forwards (Fras) Referencing Treehouse's TESR
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.7 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- Solstice Announces Strategic Collaboration With Chainlink And Leading Custody And Venture Firms To Enhance Ecosystem Ahead Of USX Stablecoin Launch
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
- Noveba Brings Apple Pay To Customers
CommentsNo comment