Beer Institute Releases August 2025 Taxable Removals Estimate Report
|Taxable Removals - TTB
|(31 Gallon Barrels)
|Month
|2024
|2025
|Percent Change
|Volume Change
|January
|11,571,405
|10,572,389
|-8.6%
|-999,016
|February
|12,125,150
|10,133,518
|-16.4%
|-1,991,632
|March
|12,482,301
|12,341,425
|-1.1%
|-140,876
|April
|12,482,666
|12,046,514
|-3.5%
|-436,152
|May
|13,554,865
|12,885,517
|-4.9%
|-669,348
|June
|14,369,312
|14,065,563
|-2.1%
|-303,749
|July
|12,730,253
|12,625,000
|-0.8%
|-105,253
|August
|13,023,779
|11,800,000
|-9.4%
|-1,223,779
|YTD
|102,339,731
|96,469,926
|-5.7%
|-5,869,805
The September 2025 taxable removals estimate is scheduled to be released on November 4, 2025.
