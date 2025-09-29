Shareholders Who Lost Money In Shares Of Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLYE) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately
NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is reminding investors about a securities class action lawsuit against Fly-E Group, Inc.(NASDAQ: FLYE) (“Fly-E” or the“Company”).
PLEASE CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CASE AND SUBMIT CONTACT INFORMATION
Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLYE) Case Summary
- Court: United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York Class Period: July 15, 2025 – August 14, 2025, inclusive Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 7, 2025 Allegations:
- Defendants misled investors by overstating revenue outlook and demand for EV products. Downplayed risks tied to lithium battery safety issues, supply chain changes and regulatory challenges.
- On August 14, 2025, Fly-E filed an NT 10-Q revealing a 32% revenue drop year-over-year, driven by fewer E-Bike sales amid rising lithium battery explosion incidents in New York . Stock price plunged 87% in one day , closing at $1.00, down $6.76 per share .
Why Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP? :
This illustrious firm , founded in 1888, is steadfast in their pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements. The law firm brings to the fore over 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and has a proven track record of protecting the rights of investors.
We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP .
Contact:
- Phone: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774 Email: ... Contact Person: Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Firm Website: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLYE)
- Court: U.S. District Court, Eastern District of New York Class Period: July 15, 2025 – August 14, 2025 Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 7, 2025 Allegations:
- Defendants misled investors by overstating revenue outlook and demand for EV products. Downplayed risks tied to lithium battery safety issues, supply chain changes, and regulatory challenges.
- On August 14, 2025 , Fly-E filed an NT 10-Q revealing a 32% revenue drop year-over-year, driven by fewer E-Bike sales amid rising lithium battery explosion incidents in New York . Stock price plunged 87% in one day (from $7.76 to $1.00).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Falconx Launches First Ethereum Staking Rate Forwards (Fras) Referencing Treehouse's TESR
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.7 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- Solstice Announces Strategic Collaboration With Chainlink And Leading Custody And Venture Firms To Enhance Ecosystem Ahead Of USX Stablecoin Launch
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
- Noveba Brings Apple Pay To Customers
CommentsNo comment