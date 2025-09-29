Neuphoria Provides Fiscal Year-End 2025 Financial Results And Business Updates
| General
Spyridon (Spyros) Papapetropoulos
...
| IR & PR
Argot Partners
...
| Consolidated Balance Sheet
(unaudited)
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|14,210,745
|$
|12,608,109
|Accounts receivable, non-trade
|11,948
|126,884
|Restricted cash
|77,945
|-
|Prepaid expenses
|740,193
|458,765
|Total current assets
|15,040,831
|13,193,758
|Property and equipment, net
|2,771
|1,994
|Intangible assets, net
|4,804,791
|5,467,522
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|102,612
|216,975
|Restricted cash
|-
|78,826
|Goodwill
|8,638,609
|8,690,018
|Total assets
|$
|28,589,614
|$
|27,649,093
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|1,154,369
|$
|2,243,662
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|2,950,077
|1,463,421
|Operating lease liability
|116,314
|121,990
|Total current liabilities
|4,220,760
|3,829,073
|Operating lease liability, net of current portion
|-
|117,628
|Contingent consideration
|1,169,675
|587,762
|Deferred tax liability
|495,113
|963,540
|Accompanying warrant liability
|3,701,492
|4,657,832
|Other non-current liabilities
|-
|2,886
|Total liabilities
|9,587,040
|10,158,721
|Commitments and contingencies
|Shareholders' equity:
|Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 1,978,460 and 1,103,954 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively
|19
|11
|Additional paid-in capital, net of subscription receivable
|200,194,324
|198,481,027
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
|(2,845,066
|)
|(3,013,595
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(178,346,703
|)
|(177,977,071
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|19,002,574
|17,490,372
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|28,589,614
|$
|27,649,093
| Consolidated Statement of Operations
(unaudited)
|Year Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|License revenue
|$
|15,649,448
|$
|-
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|9,005,097
|9,417,785
|General and administrative
|7,773,442
|8,474,591
|Total operating expenses
|16,778,539
|17,892,376
|Loss from operations
|(1,129,091
|)
|(17,892,376
|)
|Other income (loss):
|Interest income, net
|166,498
|220,097
|Loss on foreign currency transactions
|(414,996
|)
|(209,842
|)
|Research and development incentive award
|299,905
|95,215
|Gain on fair value adjustments
|239,686
|2,207,420
|Total other income
|291,093
|2,312,890
|Loss before income tax benefit
|(837,998
|)
|(15,579,486
|)
|Income tax benefit
|468,366
|87,320
|Net loss
|(369,632
|)
|(15,492,166
|)
|Other comprehensive income:
|Unrealized gain on foreign currency translation
|168,529
|45,188
|Total other comprehensive income
|168,529
|45,188
|Total comprehensive loss
|$
|(201,103
|)
|$
|(15,446,978
|)
|Net loss per share - basic and diluted
|$
|(0.23
|)
|$
|(18.62
|)
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|1,622,924
|832,225
| Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
|Year Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(369,632
|)
|$
|(15,492,166
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Share-based compensation
|163,772
|814,808
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|662,890
|662,991
|Non-cash rent expense
|114,363
|113,503
|Change in fair value of accompanying warrant liability
|(956,340
|)
|(338,983
|)
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|716,654
|(1,868,437
|)
|Effect of foreign currency remeasurement
|242,348
|(27,350
|)
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable, non-trade
|114,936
|299,203
|Prepaid expenses
|(453,058
|)
|338,713
|Accounts payable
|(917,663
|)
|804,371
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|1,486,656
|277,854
|Operating lease liabilities
|(123,304
|)
|(114,147
|)
|Deferred tax liability
|(468,427
|)
|(139,173
|)
|Contingent consideration
|(133,080
|)
|-
|Other non-current liabilities
|(2,886
|)
|(11,964
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|77,229
|(14,680,777
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from the sale of equity, net of subscriptions receivable of $0.1 million and issuance costs of $0.1 million
|1,528,276
|-
|Proceeds from the sale of equity, net of issuance costs of $1.3 million
|-
|10,111,979
|Proceeds from the sale of accompanying warrant
|-
|4,996,815
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|1,528,276
|15,108,794
|Effect of exchange rate on changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|(3,750
|)
|76,974
|Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|1,601,755
|504,991
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
|12,686,935
|12,181,944
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|14,288,690
|$
|12,686,935
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Falconx Launches First Ethereum Staking Rate Forwards (Fras) Referencing Treehouse's TESR
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.7 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- Solstice Announces Strategic Collaboration With Chainlink And Leading Custody And Venture Firms To Enhance Ecosystem Ahead Of USX Stablecoin Launch
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
- Noveba Brings Apple Pay To Customers
CommentsNo comment