Feeding Pets Of The Homeless Expands Annual Fill-A-Vehicle Drive To 12 Dealerships In Four States
EINPresswire/ -- What started more than a decade ago as a local challenge at Michael Hohl Chevy Buick GMC Cadillac in Carson City, Nev., has grown into a multi-state movement. Each October, dealerships rally their communities to Fill a Vehicle with pet food in support of Feeding Pets of the Homeless, the first and only national nonprofit focused exclusively on feeding and providing emergency veterinary care to pets of people experiencing homelessness.
This year, 12 dealerships across Nevada, California, Arizona, and New Mexico are joining the effort:
Nevada
- Michael Hohl Chevy Buick GMC Cadillac – 3700 S Carson St., Carson City
- Findlay Subaru of Las Vegas – 6455 W Roy Horn Way, Las Vegas
California
- Tom Bell Chevrolet – 800 Alabama St., Redlands
- Swickard Chevy of Thousand Oaks – 3440 E Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks
- Hansel Subaru – 2987 Corby Ave., Santa Rosa
Arizona
- Coulter INFINITI – 6225 E Test Drive, Mesa
New Mexico
- Fiesta Subaru – 7100 Lomas Blvd. NE, Albuquerque
- Fiesta VinFast – 7300 Lomas Blvd. NE, Albuquerque
- Fiesta Kia – 7400 Lomas Blvd. NE, Albuquerque
- Fiesta Volkswagen – 8201 Lomas Blvd. NE, Albuquerque
- Fiesta Nissan – 2005 St Michaels Dr., Santa Fe
- Fiesta Hyundai – 1955 St Michaels Dr., Santa Fe
“Michael Hohl’s leadership in Carson City has inspired a ripple effect that is now spreading across the Southwest,” said Genevieve Frederick, founder and president of Feeding Pets of the Homeless. “These dealerships are uniting their communities to make a difference for pets who are often the only source of comfort and stability for people experiencing homelessness.”
How the Public Can Help
Members of the public are encouraged to bring unopened bags or cans of dog or cat food to any participating dealership during the month of October. Each showroom will feature a vehicle ready to be filled with donations. Collected food will be distributed to local organizations that serve people experiencing homelessness and their companion animals.
“Together, we can keep pets fed, healthy, and by the side of the people who love them most,” Frederick said.
For more information on Feeding Pets of the Homeless and a full list of donation sites, visit
